NIED, Fujitsu, SDS and Mitsubishi Electric sign joint research agreement to advance Japan Disaster Charter operational framework

Supporting initial response and post-disaster reconstruction through utilization of satellite data

TOKYO & KAWASAKI, Japan & TSUKUBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED), Fujitsu Limited, Satellite Data Service Co., Ltd. (SDS) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation have signed a joint research agreement aimed at enhancing the operational scheme for the full-scale launch of the “Japan Disaster Charter”, a systematic framework for disaster response utilizing satellite data promoted by the Cabinet Office and private sectors.

Under this agreement, concluded on May 15, the four parties will work on strengthening the secretariat functions and improving the supporting systems of the Japan Disaster Charter.

In the aftermath of large-scale disasters such as earthquakes and floods, it is essential to quickly grasp the overall situation of the damaged areas to facilitate the initial response and recovery phases. Earth-observation satellites can capture a wide comprehensive view of the disaster-stricken area, making it highly effective for disaster response. However, data analysis institutions, such as satellite data analysis service providers, alone cannot process the diverse satellite data analysis or respond to unpredictable disasters on a 24/7 basis.

