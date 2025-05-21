Gonzaga University and U.S. Bank Expand Partnership With a New Debit Card Design

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gonzaga University supporters can now show their school pride with the new U.S. Bank Visa® Debit Card with the Gonzaga University design from U.S. Bank. The card was launched on May 11, 2025, and features College Hall, the campus’ oldest building.

Opened in 2006, the U.S. Bank branch and ATM is located inside Gonzaga’s John J. Hemmingson Center at 702 E Desmet Ave. Generously supporting the Gonzaga community, U.S. Bank provides $75,000 each year to Gonzaga’s general scholarship fund.

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with U.S. Bank, which has made a meaningful impact on Gonzaga students for two decades,” said Kara Hertz, assistant vice president of alumni and external relations. “The new debit card design featuring our iconic College Hall is a great way for our community to show their Zag pride while supporting future scholarships.”

“We are very excited to expand the bank’s connection with Gonzaga University and provide students, faculty, staff and supporters the opportunity to showcase their school spirit,” said Brian Young, U.S. Bank district manager for Eastern Washington. “It’s important for U.S. Bank to continue offering our knowledge, services and tools to the GU community. Featuring College Hall, a storied representation of higher education in Spokane, this debit card design signifies our commitment to the GU family.”

Gonzaga students were included in the debit card design process by voting on their favorite among three card designs. Each student who voted received a $5 Starbucks gift card for their participation. More than 800 students cast a vote, ultimately leading to the winning design of the close-up view of College Hall and the St. Ignatius of Loyola Statue.

This is the first U.S. Bank debit card design with Gonzaga University. The U.S. Bank Debit Card with the Gonzaga University design is the tenth school featured in the program, which started in 2020. So far, more than 100,000 customers have chosen to show their school pride right on their debit card.

The new cards can be ordered through usbank.com, by using the award-winning U.S. Bank Mobile App, or when visiting a local branch. From industry-leading video banking options to friendly, reliable in-person service, U.S. Bank is building the bank of the future by combining digital technology with a human presence.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $676 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Deposit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC.

The U.S. Bank Visa® Debit Card is issued by U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

About Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University, established in Spokane, Wash. in 1887, is a nationally ranked liberal arts institution that educates students for lives of leadership and service for the common good. In keeping with its Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic heritage and identity, Gonzaga models and expects excellence in academic and professional pursuits and intentionally develops the whole person – intellectually, spiritually, culturally, physically and emotionally. Gonzaga offers 16 undergraduate degrees through 53 majors, 68 minors and 73 concentrations; 23 master’s programs; and five doctorate degrees, through the College of Arts and Sciences and six schools: School of Business Administration, School of Education, School of Engineering and Applied Science, School of Health Sciences, School of Leadership Studies, and School of Law.