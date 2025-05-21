National Grid and Kraken Sign Deal to Bring Globally Proven Customer-Service Platform to Over 6 Million U.S. Energy Customers

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, the groundbreaking operating system transforming global utilities, has partnered with National Grid to supercharge the way it serves its customers.

The revolutionary Kraken platform will unlock best-in-class customer service and increase operational efficiency for 6.5 million residential, commercial and industrial energy customers across Massachusetts and New York, as part of a multi-year transformation project.

Kraken’s cloud-based customer service and billing platform will allow National Grid to offer innovative energy solutions and pricing plans seamlessly, leveraging its advanced smart meter technology to better serve customers. The platform will also provide customer agents with the tools and information they need to resolve customer issues and improve the customer experience, while boosting employee satisfaction.

National Grid is the first large-scale U.S. utility to adopt Kraken, which is proven to deliver a top-tier customer experience while streamlining operations. The Kraken platform is trusted by major global utilities and is already contracted to serve over 70 million accounts around the world with utilities such as E.ON Next, EDF Energy, Octopus Energy, Origin in Australia and many more.

By unifying customer operations on a single, intelligent platform, Kraken can process over eight billion data points daily, unlocking deeper insight into customer behaviors and energy usage. This will empower employees with tools to anticipate and address evolving customer needs. Ultimately, the partnership strengthens National Grid’s ability to design innovative energy solutions and deliver a safe and reliable energy system.

Amir Orad, CEO of Kraken, said: “We’re excited to kick off a new chapter with National Grid as they take a major step toward transforming the energy landscape. Together, we’re focused on elevating the customer experience, driving digital transformation, and helping create an AI-powered energy system built for the future. With National Grid leading the way, we’re setting the stage for what’s next in the energy world – and we’re just getting started.”

Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid, said: “Leveraging Kraken’s industry-leading expertise will support our mission to provide exceptional service to our millions of customers across the Northeast. Once fully implemented, the Kraken platform will replace decades-old systems, enhancing the customer experience and reinforcing our commitment to a customer-first approach.”

About Kraken

Kraken is the world’s only proven, end-to-end operating system for utilities’ digitalization and transformation, trusted by global energy giants like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin and Tokyo Gas.

Headquartered in London and New York, Kraken manages over 70 million accounts, over 40 GW of power – from off-shore wind to grid-scale batteries – and over 300,000 consumer devices such as electric cars and charging stations.

The platform’s advanced data, AI and machine learning capabilities automate much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency. These advances have redefined the utilities sector, driving a 30-fold increase in new product innovations for partners, top consumer rankings and hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings.

Kraken’s cloud-based architecture is uniquely adaptable and scalable, proven by an unparalleled track record in seamless, extremely fast on-time migrations and enabling its successful expansion into water and other verticals.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity and natural gas delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram.