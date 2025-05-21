Emtelle and CommScope Collaborate on Prodigy Hardened Connector and REVOlink Blowable Fiber Solution for North America

CLAREMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, and Emtelle, an industry leader in manufacturing blown cable, announced today a collaboration to manufacture hardened connectivity for blowable fiber optic drop cable. CommScope’s Prodigy® solution, which supports ubiquitous legacy hardened connectivity, will be combined with Emtelle’s blowable fiber optic micro-cable as the first offering of its kind in North America.

The combination of Emtelle’s REVOLink3™ cable, a versatile pre-connectorised 3-in-One drop cable, and CommScope’s Prodigy hardened connectivity technology creates a powerful solution for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments. It enables fast, cost-effective installation while delivering the quality and performance service providers expect. Through this agreement, Emtelle has the ability to manufacture drop cables pre-terminated with the Prodigy universal FTTH connector—adding a consistent, installation-friendly option to their portfolio that supports faster rollouts, reduced costs and flexible integration across diverse network environments.

Tony Rodgers, Emtelle Group Chief Executive, said, “Emtelle is renowned throughout the world for producing innovative, ground-breaking solutions that not only simplify the installation process but also set new standards in the passive network solutions industry. Our REVOLink3 is the perfect example of this: since its introduction it has been hailed as a major leap forward in telecommunications infrastructure technology. To that end, we are delighted to be collaborating with CommScope to combine REVOLink3 with their proven Prodigy solution. Together this new, unique hardened connectivity will set a new benchmark for FTTH deployment in the North American market.”

“We’ve always been proud of the innovative technology behind the Prodigy solution which allows it to service multiple types of terminals, and we’re now pleased to see it utilized with a pushable and blowable fiber solution,” noted John Chamberlain, VP Technology, Connectivity and Cable Solutions, CommScope. “We are excited to collaborate with Emtelle through this agreement. The interoperability, speed and simplicity provided with the Prodigy solution makes it an ideal option for the next generation for FTTH hardened connectivity and it’s great to work with Emtelle to extend its availability in the North American market.”

CommScope’s Prodigy hardened connector product line offers the flexibility to mate to any legacy fiber optic hardened connector. In addition, the Prodigy connector’s smaller footprint allows for smaller handholes and less visual impact, resulting in a more sustainable solution.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Emtelle:

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorized, blown fiber cable, and ducted network solutions, and has been for the past 40 years. With manufacturing operations in the UK, Germany, UAE, Denmark and the USA, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power. We are not just a company, we are a hub of innovation and excellence, committed to leading the industry forward with our customers at the forefront of everything we do.

