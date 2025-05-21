RollKall Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RollKall, a leading provider of extra-duty management software for public safety agencies, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. The investment will support RollKall’s next chapter of growth through platform innovation and expanding its reach and impact to support the men and women of public safety agencies across the United States.

Founded in 2013, RollKall provides end-to-end software that simplifies the management of off-duty programs for law enforcement and public safety agencies. The platform centralizes and automates the entire workflow – from job postings, scheduling and approvals to insurance, GPS tracking, invoicing and officer payment – seamlessly connecting customers with the businesses they serve. With RollKall, agencies can mitigate risk, ensure compliance and establish control over their extra-duty programs, providing a more efficient path to a key source of income for officers and additional safety for vendors.

“For the last decade, we’ve worked to bring order and legitimacy to an unregulated market that desperately needed structure,” said Chris White, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RollKall. “Our mission has always been bigger than software - it’s about honoring the trust placed in our first responders and building modern, compliant tools to support them. We’re grateful to our longtime partners at LKCM Headwater, and we’re excited to welcome Vista into the RollKall mission. With Vista’s deep experience in enterprise software - particularly their work in GovTech - we have the right partners in place to help scale our platform and expand our services to even more agencies nationwide.”

“RollKall’s deep understanding of its customer base and its platform’s unmatched functionality to manage off-duty workflows have helped it quickly and decisively earn the trust of law enforcement agencies across the country,” said René Yang Stewart, Co-Head of Vista's Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. “The strength of its technology combined with best-in-class customer retention and an impressive growth profile make RollKall an ideal fit for our Endeavor strategy that aims to partner with and scale emerging category leaders.”

RollKall has grown into the nation’s most trusted provider of off-duty management technology, serving hundreds of law enforcement agencies across 39 states and facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual officer payments from vendors and venues that need additional security. With this investment, RollKall plans to expand the platform's integration capabilities, enhance customer experience, and reach more agencies across the country. The additional resources will support continued innovation and help scale access to trusted technology that simplifies time management and community interactions for public safety professionals.

“Our vision from day one was to empower officers and agencies with tools designed specifically for them,” said Ben Poch, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of RollKall. “The law enforcement community deserves purpose-built solutions that respect their time, their mission, and their service. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and even more excited about what lies ahead with Vista’s partnership and the continued support of LKCM Headwater.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Vista as our partners as we embark on RollKall’s next chapter of this exciting journey,” said Andy Zacharias, Partner at LKCM Headwater. “Vista’s proven track record scaling enterprise software businesses will amplify RollKall’s ability to better equip law enforcement agencies and their officers with safe, secure, intuitive off-duty staffing solutions. We remain committed to continuing to support investments to grow RollKall to broaden its reach and impact in the communities it serves.”

Vista invested in RollKall through the firm’s Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue. RollKall’s existing capital partner, LKCM Headwater, will remain a committed investor and strategic partner alongside Vista, continuing to advance the company’s mission to modernize and professionalize how America supports its first responders.

About RollKall

RollKall is the leading platform that modernizes and streamlines the administration of off-duty law enforcement programs. Built specifically for public safety, RollKall provides tools to manage every aspect of off-duty work, from scheduling and approvals to invoicing, direct payment and location tracking. The platform includes integrated insurance and robust compliance features, ensuring safety and transparency for all stakeholders.

With a nationwide customer base that includes municipal police departments, county sheriff’s offices, fire departments, and private sector partners, RollKall is committed to empowering public safety agencies with the tools they need to serve their communities. Learn more at rollkall.com. Follow RollKall on LinkedIn and X, @RollKall.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista’s private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of September 30, 2024, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

About LKCM Headwater

LKCM Headwater is a Fort Worth-based private investment firm with a long track record of partnering with entrepreneur-led businesses and helping them scale. As RollKall’s primary capital partner since 2020, LKCM Headwater has played an instrumental role in guiding the company’s growth and strategic direction. The firm remains committed to supporting RollKall alongside Vista as it continues to expand its service to America’s public safety professionals. Learn more at lkcmheadwater.com