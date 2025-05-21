ManpowerGroup expands partnership with Bullhorn, deploying automation globally and strengthening foundation for future AI innovation.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ManpowerGroup, the leading global workforce solutions company, today announced an expanded partnership with Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, to implement automation across 40 new markets over the next six years. This strategic expansion supports ManpowerGroup's Diversification, Digitization, and Innovation (DDI) plan, enhancing the company's ability to connect more people to meaningful work while improving service to its 100,000 clients worldwide.

"Our partnership with Bullhorn underscores our commitment to putting people first in everything we do. By embracing digital transformation, we're enhancing the human experience in recruitment and making meaningful connections that benefit both job seekers and employers," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer & Regional President, North America. "This technology allows our recruiters to spend more time understanding the unique needs of the people we serve, creating personalized experiences that lead to better matches, more fulfilling careers, and delivering on our promise to connect more people to meaningful work in an increasingly complex labor market."

Automation augments human potential and productivity

ManpowerGroup's implementation of Bullhorn's platform has significantly improved the candidate experience by enabling faster application responses and reducing time-to-fill positions. With over 100 automated workflows deployed across the recruitment process, these technologies empower recruiters to focus on building relationships while reducing administrative tasks, creating a more engaging and efficient journey for job seekers.

The strategic implementation of Bullhorn VMS Sync has fully automated vendor management system job entry in key markets including North America, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. This creates a centralized hub that allows recruiters to focus on mentoring and guiding candidates through successful career journeys.

From local success to global implementation, Bullhorn standardizes front-office operations

Building on successful deployments supporting 14,000 recruiters across 32 countries, ManpowerGroup will implement the Bullhorn Platform in additional markets over the next six years. Following ManpowerGroup's technology strategy to "buy the best and build to differentiate," this partnership leverages Bullhorn's industry-leading platform while enabling proprietary solutions that deliver personalized workforce solutions.

The flexibility of the Bullhorn Platform has empowered ManpowerGroup to continue to innovate while gaining operational efficiency and productivity in more markets. The platform’s open API lets customers integrate technology and build custom applications as needed. This open architecture allows ManpowerGroup to develop custom AI capabilities to further enhance client delivery and improve the candidate experience in the years ahead.

"ManpowerGroup puts hundreds of thousands of candidates to work around the world every day, so delivering a world-class experience to their talent and clients is key," said Art Papas, Bullhorn CEO and Founder. "We are excited to partner with ManpowerGroup to implement solutions that help them provide this level of service with speed and agility."

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2025 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Bluesky.

About Bullhorn

For the past 25 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.