Library Workers Welcome Commitment for Safe Facility in Stoney Point

ESSEX, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essex County library workers are welcoming the announcement by Lakeshore council of $80,000 for a temporary library and washroom facility at Stoney Point, where the existing facility has been closed because of health and safety concerns.

“The library is very important to the community. We have been advocating for a long-term solution that will keep workers and the public safe and let the library be the magical, welcoming place it needs to be,” said Laura Wilkinson, president of CUPE 2318, which represents workers at Essex County libraries. “It’s important that everyone heard the community when people spoke up about the importance of the Stoney Point library.

Funding is coming from the municipality’s reserve funds.

“It makes sense to use reserve funds for a situation like this, where an extraordinary step needs to be taken because of a contamination issue. We’re looking forward to moving the books and materials into the new temporary facility while the municipality and library board figure out a long-term solution,” said Wilkinson.

