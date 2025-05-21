Jenna Lyons Joins Cashmere as Partner and Investor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cashmere Fund (NASD: CSHMX), a next-generation venture fund making startup investing more accessible, announced today that Jenna Lyons, renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, and television personality, has invested in the fund and partnered with the Fund's subadviser, Cashmere LLC (Cashmere).

At the Cashmere Fund, Lyons will advise portfolio companies on branding, consumer positioning and creative strategy, while also helping the fund source new investment opportunities aligned with emerging cultural trends.

“Jenna’s brand-building and value creation expertise are exactly what we look for—not only in our partners, but in the companies we invest in,” said Elia Infascelli, CEO of Cashmere. “Her creative vision and entrepreneurial spirit will be invaluable as we continue to identify and support the next generation of consumer brands.”

Ms. Lyons brings over three decades of creative leadership and brand-building expertise to Cashmere. She is best known for her transformative tenure at J.Crew, where she rose from assistant designer to President and Executive Creative Director.

Since departing J.Crew in 2017, Lyons has continued to innovate. She co-founded LoveSeen, a direct-to-consumer beauty brand offering natural-looking false eyelashes, inspired by her personal experience with the genetic condition incontinentia pigmenti. Additionally, she expanded her media presence through television projects like HBO Max’s Stylish with Jenna Lyons and Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

​Currently, Lyons is a partner at FundamentalCo, a value creation agency spun out of Blackstone. The firm has transformed household names like The New York Times, Clear, Delta, and Spanx, demonstrating how brand is more than just identity: it’s a growth engine that drives value creation and market expansion.

“As a founder, I know how powerful the right support, at the right time, can be. And as a brand builder, I know what it takes to enter a market and catalyze opportunity,” said Lyons. “I’m excited to back founders who are reimagining what’s possible, and to help more people be part of their stories.”

The Cashmere Fund is designed to expand private market opportunities to a broader range of investors, providing educational tools and resources to navigate the complexities of venture capital investing responsibly. The fund is preparing to launch on retail brokerage platforms, making it easier than ever for individuals to invest in startups.

Lyons’ partnership with Cashmere reflects the fund’s broader ethos: investing in companies that shape how the next generation lives, works, and experiences the world. As outlined in its founding vision, The Cashmere Fund seeks to offer investors not just a stake in financial growth, but ownership in cultural change.

In April 2025, NFL MVP Josh Allen joined The Cashmere Fund as a Partner and Investor, further strengthening the fund’s network of influential leaders across industries.

For more information, visit www.thecashmerefund.com.

About The Cashmere Fund

The Cashmere Fund (NASD: CSHMX), an evergreen interval fund, seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of private, early-stage venture capital investments. The Fund’s portfolio managers seek to leverage their networks of influence in the sports and entertainment industries to further compound and accelerate growth in the Fund’s portfolio companies. Learn more about The Cashmere Fund at www.thecashmerefund.com.

The Fund has a paid partnership with Jenna Lyons. Investors should consider the Cashmere Fund’s investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund, and is available at www.thecashmerefund.com. Investors should carefully review the prospectus before investing.