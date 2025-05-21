Bixby Capital Management Acquires Red River Business Park in High-Growth DFW Industrial Corridor

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bixby Capital Management is pleased to announce the acquisition of Red River Business Park, a newly developed, Class A industrial property located at 900 Arthurs Lane, Lewisville, Texas. The three-building project totals 241,104 square feet and is strategically positioned in the Northwest Dallas submarket, a core logistics hub within the broader Dallas/Fort Worth industrial market.

Delivered in December 2023, Red River Business Park is designed to meet the demands of modern logistics users. The property offers a rear-load configuration, 28’ to 32’ clear heights, ESFR sprinkler system, 64 dock-high doors, 6 drive-in doors, and truck courts ranging from 130’ to 196’. The park also offers ample parking and is ideally suited for both single and multi-tenant configurations.

Situated with direct access to I-35 and SH-121, the asset provides regional connectivity and access to major U.S. distribution hubs, adding to its appeal to a wide range of industrial users.

Currently, Red River Business Park is 56% leased to three tenants, offering a strong in-place income stream with significant upside through remaining lease-up opportunities.

“Red River Business Park represents a best-in-class addition to our growing industrial portfolio,” said Lexi Geiger, Senior Director, Acquisitions at Bixby Capital Management. “The combination of high-quality construction, strategic location, and existing tenancy with long-term lease commitments positions the asset for long-term value creation. We’re excited about the flexibility the park provides for future leasing and our ability to meet evolving tenant demand in one of the strongest industrial markets in the country.”

This acquisition underscores Bixby Capital Management’s continued commitment to expanding its industrial footprint in core logistics markets across the U.S.

Trent Agnew, Tom Weber and Pauli Kerr with JLL brokered this transaction.

