MAPEI Cheers on Marco Andretti in His 20th Indianapolis 500 Start as the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda Takes the Track

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPEI, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and chemical products for the building industry, proudly extends its best wishes to Marco Andretti and the Andretti Global team at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. This year’s race marks a major milestone for Andretti, as he takes the green flag for his 20th career start at the iconic event—an achievement few drivers reach and a moment that makes this year’s race more meaningful.

Andretti will be driving the No. 98 MAPEI/CURB Honda, with MAPEI featured as the primary partner on the car. The design and partnership embody a shared legacy of performance, precision, and passion for excellence.

“Marco Andretti and the Andretti Global team represent the very best of motorsports—dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of greatness,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “We are honored to celebrate Marco’s 20th Indianapolis 500 start with him, and we’re proud to see the MAPEI name carried into racing history on the No. 98 Honda. We wish him the very best as he chases victory in this milestone year.”

Marco Andretti reflected on the moment:

“It’s hard to believe this is my 20th Indy 500 and having MAPEI return as my primary partner makes it that much more special,” said Marco Andretti. “They’ve been an incredible partner, and the car looks amazing. I can’t wait to get back on track this month and represent the brand on racing’s biggest stage.”

MAPEI also extends its best wishes to Kyle Kirkwood, who will be piloting the No. 27 Siemens Honda, where MAPEI is a featured partner, as well as to the entire Andretti Global team. As one of the most prestigious races in motorsports, the Indianapolis 500 is a true test of speed, strategy, and spirit—and MAPEI is proud to stand alongside its racing partners on this legendary stage.

Good luck, Marco, Kyle, and the entire Andretti Global team—here’s to a historic race!

For more information about MAPEI and Andretti Global, please visit, https://www.mapei.com/us/en-us/about-us/mapei-in-the-usa/mapei-andretti-indycar

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructural works worldwide. With 96 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 93 manufacturing plants in 36 nations, MAPEI Group employs about 12,500 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 28 facilities collectively have a workforce of about 2,000 employees. MAPEI facilities are certified to be in conformance with requirements in the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Standards for Management Systems. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests a percentage of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).