MythWalker Expands its Fantasy World with New Tethering Feature and Content for One-of-a-Kind RPG Geolocation Experience

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantGames has launched major updates to its geolocation fantasy role playing game MythWalker. A first for geolocation games, a new significant Tethering feature enables synchronous co-op gameplay, giving players the ability to explore the parallel world of Mytherra together – even if they are miles apart in the (real) world. Also new to the game are new creatures that have revealed themselves in Mytherra – the Wyldevae. These enchanting fairies beautifully blend magic and combat, and heroes will have to come up with clever strategies to defeat them.

Tethering is a new groundbreaking feature that allows players global synchronous gameplay for up to three players. Up to two players can join a lead friend to explore the leader’s local landscape together. For example, a player in New York and another in Tokyo can tether to a lead friend in London, and together they can explore the streets of London as a party. Together they can complete story quests, battle enemies and gather resources. The more players in a party the better rewards.

The content updates also introduce new adversaries called Wyldevae. Don’t be fooled by these alluring beings, as they are known to be tricksters. These fairy creatures found throughout Mytherra are tough adversaries. Three kinds of Wyldevae live throughout Mytherra, each dropping unique items and abilities when defeated in battle:

Bergavae are found in Mountain regions and resemble moths

Strandavae are found on Islands and embody characteristics of fish

Fennavae are found in Swamps and resemble dragonflies

Players will also encounter new quests related to the Wyldevae, giving more insight into the motivations of these fascinating but deadly creatures.

These robust content additions come on the heel of game updates in April, which added over 20 new quests to MythWalker. Among the new content introduced, players were transported to Stonehenge to complete a quest, were given a hobgoblin ally in battle for certain quests, and more. Diving deeper into lore that is central to MythWalker, players explored the storylines of the Pirates and Drakates – two prominent groups of adversaries in Mytherra.

“Our team has always envisioned MythWalker as a living, growing world steeped in rich traditions and lore, much like the real world we live in,” said NantGames creative director Jesse Snyder. “This expansion is a significant one as Tethering is going to be a real game changer, and players can be assured we plan on developing more awesome experiences for the future. Beyond game content, we’re committed to continue to find ways to make our geolocation game more accessible to players, connecting friends in the real world.”

MythWalker is a geolocation fantasy role-playing game for iOS and Android devices. Players can take part in exploring combat, magic, crafting, resource minigames and more. They can venture out in the real world to interact with the game, or continue their adventures from the comforts of home with Navigators using Portal Energy. MythWalker takes players to Mytherra, a fantastic parallel world to Earth, where they are recruited by a powerful being, known only as The Child, to investigate attacks on her world. She guides players on mystical quests and adventures to uncover the truth about the attackers, explores the connection and shared histories between Earth and Mytherra, and leads the heroes in defending their home.

About NantGames

NantGames began in 2018 as a small business venture within the larger NantWorks family of companies, to explore the idea of creating games and interactive media. Since then, the studio has grown to over 50+ employees and is developing its first game, MythWalker – a geolocation fantasy role-playing game. Utilizing existing Nant technologies and IP, NantGames aims to become a leading entertainment technology innovator in the games industry. Please visit https://mythwalker.com/ or more information.