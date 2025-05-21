Westinghouse Partners with Pabineau and Eel River Bar First Nations to Advance Nuclear Deployment at Port of Belledune

BATHURST, New Brunswick--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pabineau and Eel River Bar First Nations to promote Westinghouse technology for new build projects at the Port of Belledune.

The initial focus of the agreement explores AP300™ small modular reactor (SMR) opportunities with local developers, including the Belledune Port Authority and New Brunswick Power, as well as industrial and data center customers. The agreement also includes the assessment of opportunities for using Westinghouse’s Long Duration Energy Storage technology at the Port of Belledune.

“Pabineau First Nation is excited to sign this MoU with Westinghouse and Eel River Bar for opportunities that will arise from development in the SMR sector. We believe partnership is the key to success, and growing the economy of the province not only benefits First Nations but the whole province,” said Chief Terry Richardson, Pabineau First Nation. “The Port of Belledune offers a great opportunity with land and a deep-water port that gives access to world markets. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Westinghouse.”

“This agreement represents a forward-looking partnership that puts our community, alongside our friends at Pabineau First Nation, at the center of meaningful economic and environmental progress,” said Chief Jake Caplin, Eel River Bar First Nation. “We’re proud to be part of clean energy innovation in our territory that will benefit our community members for generations to come.”

“Indigenous communities are important partners to Westinghouse as we develop infrastructure projects and new build opportunities in New Brunswick,” said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada. “We are pleased to work with Pabineau and Eel River Bar First Nations to explore the deployment of the AP300™ SMR, which is based on the proven and operating AP1000® reactor.”

Pabineau First Nation and Eel River Bar First Nation are both Mi’kmaq communities located in northern New Brunswick. Pabineau First Nation is situated along the Nepisiguit River near the city of Bathurst, and Eel River Bar First Nation is located along the Eel River and Chaleur Bay near the town of Dalhousie. As Indigenous rightsholders at the Port of Belledune, both communities work with the port to support regional economic development.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse offers the only SMR based on an advanced, large Generation III+ unit already in operation globally – the AP1000 reactor. Unlike every other SMR under development with first-of-a-kind technologies and risks, Westinghouse’s AP300 SMR uses AP1000 engineering, components and supply chain to streamline licensing and leverage available technical skills. These factors provide confidence that the first operating unit will be available in the early 2030s.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.