Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viper Unleash Epic Cereal-Inspired Sunglasses, Just in Time for Summer

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viper – a brand known for their iconic performance sunglasses – have teamed up for the most absurd drop of the summer. It’s a crunchy collision of fashion and flavor made for fans who crave bold style — complete with spoon-shaped earpieces!

"We asked ourselves, ‘What if your favorite cereal became your favorite accessory?’ and Pit Viper helped us make it happen,” said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Marketing Manager at General Mills. “This partnership reimagines the absurd, with an unexpected collab that only Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viper could pull off. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, spoons and shades? Check, check and check.”

Fueled by a shared love of fun, the limited-edition collab features Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s signature colors and iconic Cinnaswirl patterns combined with Pit Viper’s bold, unmistakable style. Inspired by ’90s trends and made for cereal lovers, each pair of sunglasses comes packed in a custom box featuring the fun-loving Cinnamoji mascot decked out in Pit Viper’s aesthetic, and complete with a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch inside. For fans craving to mix up their look, the shades come with two interchangeable options — a classic Pit Viper silhouette for everyday wear, and spoon-shaped novelty earpieces made to turn heads at the breakfast table.

“The sunglasses were designed for a new generation of fans who live loud and dress louder,” said Kai Seggar, Partnerships Manager at Pit Viper. “Whether you’re hitting the slopes, the streets, or having breakfast on the go, these shades deliver a look that’s anything but ordinary.”

Fans can snag these limited-edition sunglasses starting Tuesday, June 3 at 9pm ET, exclusively on pitviper.com for $119.69, while supplies last. Follow @cinnamontoastcrunch and @pitviper on social for more fashionable, flavorful fun.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2024 net sales of U.S. $20 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

About Pit Viper

Founded in 2012 and operating out of Party Mountain, USA, Pit Viper is an unapologetic force in the outdoor and action sports world—creating eyewear built to take a beating and turn heads.

Since its conception, Pit Viper has developed product technology offering robust, adjustable, and functional eyewear for the optimal blend of style and performance. Made for senders, jokers, risk-takers, and anyone bold enough to bring the party wherever they go - everyone is invited.

More than a brand, Pit Viper is a loud, proud community of Key Players committed to redefining what it means to take risks and have fun while doing it. Explore more of Pit Viper at pitviper.com.