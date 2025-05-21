Textron Aviation Announces Fleet Order for up to 12 Cessna Citation Business Jets From Aerolineas Ejecutivas

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Aerolíneas Ejecutivas (ALE), Mexico’s leading business aviation company, for up to 12 Cessna Citation business jets. ALE will operate the aircraft — a mix of Cessna Citation Latitude, Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Citation CJ3 Gen3 business jets — in its fractional ownership division, MexJet. ALE expects to take delivery of four aircraft, including two Citation Latitudes and two Citation CJ3 Gen2 aircraft, in 2026.

The Cessna Citation business jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Cessna Citation business jets are ideal for fractional customers seeking class-leading comfort and performance,” said Marcelo Moreira, vice president, Sales, Latin America. “We appreciate customers like ALE, who recognize the benefits of flying a diverse fleet of Citation jets. The operating economics of Citations, along with Textron Aviation’s extensive service and support network, ensures continuous productivity and enjoyment throughout the ownership experience.”

This order continues ALE’s position as Mexico’s leading business aviation company. Mexjet’s Jetcard was the first pre-paid flight hour program launched in Mexico, and the company is a longtime Citation owner and operator that currently boasts Citation Latitude and Citation CJ3+ aircraft in its fleet.

“At ALE, we will continue to prioritize the safety of all our clients,” said Arturo Ortega, president, ALE. “Our commitment is reflected in our actions; we continue to grow, invest, and offer unparalleled service.”

About the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3

The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 redefines business aviation, setting new standards in the light jet market. Designed with pilot input, the cockpit boasts a spacious 4.5 inches of extra legroom for the pilot. The Garmin G3000 avionics system features autothrottle technology and seamless connectivity for reduced workload and heightened situational awareness.

Passengers will appreciate the spacious and customizable cabin where they can create their ideal environment with features such as swivel seating, RGB accent lighting, USB-C power at every seat, wireless charging, executive tables and ample storage. The lavatory features CoolView skylights for natural light, an optional modern sink and vanity, and is externally serviceable for added convenience.

The aircraft offer standard seating for nine passengers, with an option for eight passengers with additional storage. With a maximum range of 2,040 nm (3,778 km) and a useful load of 5,530 lb (2,508 kg), the Citation CJ3 Gen2 offers excellent range, payload and superior field performance to enable pilots to achieve a variety of missions in extensive conditions.

Specific to the Citation CJ3 Gen3, is the inclusion of the revolutionary Garmin Emergency Autoland which offers peace of mind to the journey, for both pilots and passengers.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nm (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft’s class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet (1,091 m) provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet (1.83 m) of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

