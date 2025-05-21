Bitwarden Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwarden, the trusted leader in password, passkey, and secrets management, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider. Through this partnership, GuidePoint’s customers will have access to enterprise password management capabilities designed to reduce credential risk and strengthen identity protection across complex organizational environments.

Enabling trusted credential security at enterprise scale

Bitwarden supports more than 50,000 business customers and over 10 million users across 180 countries. The Bitwarden Password Manager is built on a trusted open source architecture with a zero-knowledge encryption model and enables multiple deployment options, including cloud and self-hosted environments. Customers using GuidePoint Security services can integrate Bitwarden into existing identity workflows to help manage and protect credentials at scale.

Recent product updates include Access Intelligence and phishing protection features that provide IT administrators with visibility into at-risk credentials and phishing threats. Additional integrations include support for Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, and multiple identity providers (IdPs), such as Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, via SAML 2.0 and OIDC. These features enable security teams to monitor credential health, guide remediation of at-risk credentials, and reduce exposure to common attack vectors like phishing and credential reuse.

Supporting enterprise cybersecurity strategies through partnership

Enterprise password management continues to play a critical role in reducing credential risks and supporting broader identity and access initiatives.

“Organizations today are under growing pressure to strengthen credential management habits, reduce the risk of human error, and align access practices with evolving security demands,” said Jon Maurer, Channel Sales Director, Bitwarden. “This partnership helps GuidePoint Security customers address those challenges directly by enabling visibility into credential risks, login behavior, and policy adherence across the enterprise while reinforcing secure authentication workflows.”

“Credential-related threats continue to challenge security teams, especially across complex IT environments and a growing number of access points,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security. “As attackers increasingly exploit password reuse, phishing, and weak credential controls to breach critical systems, organizations need adaptable solutions. Our collaboration with Bitwarden helps customers reduce risk, improve authentication practices, and advance long-term security strategies.”

About Bitwarden:

Bitwarden equips enterprises and individuals with the power to securely manage and share information online with trusted open source security solutions. With a password manager for everyone, users can easily manage their entire online identity anywhere. Bitwarden Secrets Manager and Passwordless.dev enhance developer secrets security and streamline passkey development for end users and workforce authentication. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden serves over 50,000 businesses and more than 10 million users worldwide across 180 countries in 50+ languages. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at bitwarden.com.