Jabil and AVL Collaborate on Design and Manufacturing Solutions for Automotive and Transportation Customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing solutions provider to market-leading automakers, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AVL Software and Functions GmbH, the e-drive and software center of AVL List GmbH.

The collaboration combines AVL’s expertise in product design, software, simulation, and testing with Jabil’s decades of experience in value engineering, advanced IATF-certified manufacturing, and strategic global supply chain solutions.

The MOU reflects Jabil and AVL’s willingness to work together to offer comprehensive solutions across the product development lifecycle for next-generation vehicle technology. Jabil and AVL’s complementary capabilities will enable customers to reduce complexity and cost when developing innovative vehicle electronics, including powertrain and charging technology, sensor-based driver assistance systems, and other on-board compute and control products. The non-exclusive collaboration expands the companies’ development network, adding value through their combined strengths for customers, OEMs, and Tier 1 suppliers.

“As vehicle technology becomes increasingly complex, automotive and transportation brands need seamless, strategic design and manufacturing support across the product lifecycle,” said April Butterfield, Jabil’s Senior Vice President, Engineering. “Working together, Jabil and AVL will bring these enhanced capabilities to customers that drive faster time-to-market, improve cost, and reduce supply chain complexity.”

“We’re excited to work alongside Jabil to combine our decades of experience in innovation, automotive processes, and product engineering with outstanding manufacturing know-how. Our complementary cultures and skillsets will drive exceptional value and pioneering solutions for the industry,” said Anton Angermaier, Managing Director, AVL Software and Functions GmbH.

To learn more about Jabil’s automotive and transportation solutions, click here.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

About AVL:

With more than 12,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry and in other sectors such as rail, shipping and energy. Based on extensive in-house research activities, AVL delivers concepts, technology solutions, methodologies and development tools for a greener, safer and better world of mobility and beyond.

AVL supports international partners and customers in sustainable and digital transformation. The focus here is on the areas of electrification, software, AI and automation. AVL also supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their way to green and efficient energy generation and supply.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts spanning 90 locations with more than 50 competence and development centers worldwide, AVL is driving the future of mobility. In 2024, the company generated a turnover of 2.03 billion euros, 11% of which was invested in R&D activities.

For more information: www.avl.com.