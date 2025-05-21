MedX Health, Vitamed Biomedical, and Medispa Partner to Expand Teledermatology Services Across Italy

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MDX), a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration in the Italian healthcare market between Vitamed Biomedical, a MedX commercial partner in Italy, and Medispa, a leading Italian healthcare company delivering innovative digital solutions for prevention, wellness, and healthcare.

This new partnership will facilitate the deployment of MedX’s proprietary SIAscope on DermSecure® platform across Medispa’s extensive network of pharmacies, medical centers, and wellness facilities, increasing patient access to advanced skin screening and preventive care.

“We are pleased to support our partners Vitamed Biomedical and Medispa in bringing our SIAscope on DermSecure® system to a broader patient base in Italy,” said Mike Druhan, President of Dermatological Services at MedX Health Corp. “This collaboration is an important milestone in our international expansion strategy and underscores our commitment to enabling early detection of melanoma by a dermatologist through accessible, non-invasive teledermatology.”

The SIAscope on DermSecure® system enables rapid, non-invasive imaging of suspicious skin lesions, which are securely transmitted for dermatologist review often within 72 hours dramatically accelerating diagnosis while reducing unnecessary referrals and wait times. The solution has been cleared for clinical use across multiple jurisdictions, including the EU, Canada, the U.S., Australia, and the UK.

“This collaboration with Medispa strengthens our mission to expand the reach of teledermatology in Italy,” said Giuseppe Verderame, CEO of Vitamed Biomedical. “By integrating MedX’s platform into high-traffic and trusted community hubs like pharmacies and wellness centers, we are improving accessibility and empowering individuals with better tools for early skin cancer detection.”

Andrea Prina, CEO of Medispa, added: “This partnership perfectly aligns with Medispa’s vision of innovating healthcare delivery through digital technology. By offering MedX’s solution through our network, we’re providing citizens with fast, reliable access to dermatological screening and reinforcing our commitment to prevention-first health services.”

Italy represents a key European growth market for MedX Health, where demand for accessible, specialist-level dermatological screening continues to grow particularly in light of increased awareness of skin cancer risks associated with aging populations and sun exposure.

About Vitamed Biomedical

Vitamed Biomedical is a provider of advanced medical technologies and a commercial partner of MedX in Italy. The company focuses on distributing innovative healthcare solutions that support early diagnosis and patient-centered care across Italy’s public and private healthcare sectors.

About Medispa

Medispa is an Italian company specializing in digital innovation for prevention and wellness services. With a strong presence in pharmacies, medical clinics, and wellness centers, Medispa is dedicated to delivering integrated, forward-thinking health services for the modern consumer.

About MedX Health Corp.

MedX Health Corp., headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading developer of non-invasive skin analysis and teledermatology solutions. Its SIAscopy® technology, integrated into the DermSecure® platform, enables pain-free imaging of skin lesions for rapid remote dermatologist assessment. MedX products are cleared for use in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and several other markets. Visit: www.medxhealth.com

