Trackforce and Scylla Partner to Connect AI Detection, Guard Dispatch & Incident Resolution

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trackforce, a global leader in security workforce management software, today announced an industry-first partnership with Scylla, an AI video surveillance company, that connects AI-powered threat detection directly into security workforce workflows to give security providers a faster, smarter, and fully integrated way to identify, dispatch, resolve, and bill incidents.

The security industry historically struggles with siloed systems, creating gaps between threat identification and immediate physical response. As security providers modernize their operations, this integration tackles two critical challenges: reducing the high rate of false-positive alerts that drain resources and improving situational awareness for guards responding to incidents. By filtering out non-critical events before dispatch and equipping responders with AI-verified incident details, the partnership helps security teams allocate personnel more effectively, respond faster to real threats, and enhance the safety and preparedness of guards in the field.

“This is a direct response to what our customers have been asking for,” said Byron McDuffee, CEO of Trackforce. “With labor shortages and high false-positive rates straining security teams, this partnership gives our clients a smarter way to deploy their skilled guards more efficiently. By embedding Scylla’s AI into our workflows, we’re helping customers boost situational awareness, speed up response times, and streamline administrative processes like billing, reporting, and accountability.”

The combined solution bridges Scylla’s smart event detection capabilities with the newly launched TrackTik Command Center. Whether identifying an active shooter on a camera feed or detecting an intrusion at a critical infrastructure site via drones, verified incidents are instantly pushed into the TrackTik platform, triggering automated response protocols. This eliminates manual handoffs, reduces response times, and ensures complete visibility from detection through resolution.

“The security industry has been reactive for too long. Seeing threats but lacking the ability to respond quickly and effectively is more than an issue,” said Albert Stepanyan, founder and CEO of Scylla. “Together with Trackforce, we’re changing that dynamic by providing complete situational awareness and faster response coordination, helping security teams move from passive monitoring to proactive intervention.”

By fusing detection and response, this first-of-its-kind integration provides security service providers with a full closed-loop system, reducing risks, streamlining operations, and enabling new high-margin services like remote guarding and drone response. It is especially powerful for industries like data centers, energy, critical infrastructure, commercial real estate, high-net-worth residential, and automotive dealerships, where proactive threat detection and rapid incident resolution are critical to protecting investments and maintaining business continuity.

