Vicci Eyewear Taps Seek AI to Power Data Strategy for Online Retail Growth

Vicci Eyewear, a Miami-based fashion-forward prescription eyewear brand, has partnered with Seek AI to strengthen its data strategy and accelerate online growth. Vicci is known for its exclusive, limited-edition capsule drops designed to offer customers distinctive, high-quality frames and best-in-class lenses. Using Seek’s managed services, Vicci can now access critical business and performance data on demand to support investor reporting and enhance marketing performance. With no dedicated data analyst in-house, Vicci is relying on Seek to deliver accurate, actionable insights that fuel decision-making at scale.

“Seek gave me data I could confidently put in front of investors. Instead of rough estimates, I had real metrics—average order value, return rates, conversion data—all backed by our own sources,” said Steven Geduld, CEO at Vicci Eyewear. “That level of detail saved me time and added credibility. I'm excited to have Seek help Vicci drive a data-driven culture.”

“We are excited to partner with Vicci Eyewear and implement our Seek AI agentic data platform to deliver faster speed to meaningful insights. In today’s world, the retailer with the best data-driven edge will be best equipped to navigate toward better business outcomes, and our Seek data agents are ready to meet that need,” said Sarah Nagy, CEO at Seek AI.

What is Seek AI?

Seek AI is an agentic AI-powered data platform for e-commerce, Shopify, CPG enterprise, and financial services organizations that enables customers better access to their data. Customers across SMB, midmarket and Fortune 500 enterprises rely on Seek to improve their data analytics with a powerful natural language interface for data to guide sales, marketing, promotional campaigns, product inventory, and more. Seek is a smart and easy way to get critical insights to inform better business outcomes, like a ChatGPT for e-commerce and CPG data. Contact Seek for a product demo or more information.

ABOUT VICCI EYEWEAR

Vicci Eyewear is a fashion-forward prescription eyewear brand built around exclusive, limited-edition capsule drops. The brand is known for its distinctive designs, high-quality frames, and premium lenses that offer both style and performance.

ABOUT SEEK AI

Seek AI is on a mission to build AI that can reason over data. What this means for businesses is democratizing data access and breaking through the information barriers that impede business efficiency. Leveraging proprietary AI agents and code generation, the simple, accurate and secure platform allows users across organizations to easily request and instantly access vital data. Seek AI aims to eliminate the daily obstacles facing knowledge workers while freeing up data teams by automating routine coding tasks-ultimately optimizing the utilization of organizational data at scale. Learn more at seek.ai.

