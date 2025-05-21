Terradepth Awarded 5-Year Contract in Global Offshore Energy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terradepth, a leading provider of Ocean Data as a Service® (ODaaS), was awarded a five-year Master Services Agreement with a major offshore energy company. Terradepth will deliver autonomous hydrographic survey and data services at a fraction of the traditional hydrographic survey time and cost. The first project is for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

This engagement validates Terradepth’s value proposition of a complete solution at a much lower cost: autonomous data acquisition delivered through a secure, cloud-native data platform Share

The project leverages the company’s ODaaS vertically integrated solution, from robotic autonomous subsea data collection capability to delivery of processed data through the Absolute Ocean® platform—a secure, cloud-native environment for scalable subsea data visualization and management. This integrated workflow enables all necessary stakeholders to gain insights from the bathymetric data to conduct safe and sustainable operations.

“This engagement validates Terradepth’s value proposition of a complete solution at a much lower cost: autonomous data acquisition delivered through a secure, cloud-native data platform,” said Kris Rydberg, chief operating officer at Terradepth. “With Ocean Data as a Service, we’re solving subsea operations challenges—cost, speed, access, and repeatability—across government and infrastructure-intensive commercial sectors like offshore energy, subsea fiber and electric cable with a scalable, integrated solution.”

For more information about this integration, visit https://www.terradepth.com/absolute-ocean.

