South San Francisco Partners with Clariti on Permitting Modernization Project

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To improve the end-to-end permitting experience for customers and staff, the City of South San Francisco has selected Clariti’s Enterprise permitting software to manage all aspects of the community development process. The new system, which will be implemented by Clariti partner Speridian Technologies, will provide a reliable, flexible solution for the City to maintain a high level of performance long term.

In recent years, South San Francisco has seen exciting growth in more complex multifamily and commercial projects. To keep pace and continue delivering high-quality service, the City is upgrading its permitting system to Clariti’s Enterprise platform.

“Our current system helped us get to where we are,” said Chief Building Official Erik Rietdorf, “but with the scale and complexity of today’s development, we saw a clear opportunity to improve how we serve our residents and streamline internal operations.”

By moving to Clariti, the City gains not just a more powerful and intuitive platform, but a strong partnership with a vendor deeply invested in permitting. “Clariti stood out because permitting is their core focus,” said Erik. “Their team understands the real-world challenges agencies face, and they’re committed to evolving the platform alongside us.”

A more user-friendly portal, robust reporting tools, and the ability for staff to easily configure workflows were all essential. “Reporting is a big one for us,” Erik said. “We need to create specific, multi-staged reports to better understand our operations. Having the flexibility to build those reports ourselves is key.”

Once live, Enterprise will help the city achieve its goals of improving the applicant experience and sustaining long-term growth by allowing staff to:

Easily adjust workflows and processes as needs change

Create detailed, custom reports and dashboards with ease

Quickly pull workload metrics and financial data to make better-informed decisions

Process inspection requests faster with online scheduling

Automate repetitive tasks so staff can focus on high-impact work

“With Enterprise, we’re not just getting a new system—we’re setting ourselves up for long-term success,” Erik added. “We’re excited to offer a better experience for applicants and staff alike, and to support the City’s continued growth for years to come.”

“Partnering with South San Francisco is an exciting opportunity to help them take control of their permitting process with a truly configurable solution,” said Cyrus Symoom, Co-CEO of Clariti. “We’re here to not only provide a product we believe in, but to be equal partners with South San Francisco – supporting them today and for years to come.”

“At Speridian, we focus on enabling cities like South San Francisco to streamline complex processes, configure with confidence, and engage their communities better,” said Ali Hasan, President & CEO of Speridian Technologies.

