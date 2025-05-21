Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Resurgens Orthopaedics Announce Multi-Year Contract

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced today a new, multi-year provider network agreement with Resurgens Orthopaedics, the largest independent orthopedic practice in Georgia. With nearly 100 physicians across the Atlanta metro area, Resurgens Orthopaedics serves residents of Georgia and the southeast with patient-focused orthopedic and spine care.

“Our continued partnership with Resurgens Orthopaedics reinforces our commitment to complete musculoskeletal care for our members,” said Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “Resurgens Orthopaedics shares our dedication to whole health and serving members across their health journey as seen in their comprehensive care offerings from injury diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and imaging services.”

As part of the agreement, the two organizations will enhance their collaboration on initiatives focusing on clinical data integration and digital connectivity to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and facilitate efficient, patient-centered care. These efforts aim to drive improved health outcomes, benefiting Resurgens patients covered by Anthem health plans.

“We are excited to continue our valued partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia,” said Raj Bhole, MD, Chairman of Resurgens Orthopaedics. “With 25 office locations, Resurgens Orthopaedics is able to provide Anthem members convenient access to high-quality musculoskeletal care and sub-specialty trained physicians in the communities where they live and work.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Resurgens

Resurgens Orthopaedics was founded in 1986 by Dr. John Garrett. In 1999, seven independent physician groups merged to form one practice under the existing name of Resurgens Orthopaedics. Since then, Resurgens Orthopaedics has grown to be one of the largest and most respected orthopedic practices in the country. With nearly 100 physicians and 25 locations across the Atlanta area, Resurgens serves residents of Georgia, the southeast and beyond with excellent, innovative, patient-focused orthopedic care.

With deep roots in its communities, Resurgens Orthopaedics provides comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care in a single practice, from injury diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and imaging services. It offers a combination of specialized expertise and broad experience that includes the areas of sports medicine, joint replacement, trauma care and orthopedic surgery of all kinds. Resurgens is a leader in using minimally invasive techniques and is on the forefront of proven technologies, including orthobiologics.