AccentCare Selects Netsmart to Enhance Value-Based Care and Drive Population Health Initiatives

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccentCare, a national leader in post-acute care, has selected the Netsmart CareFabric® platform to strengthen the population health capabilities and delivery of coordinated, high-quality care for the patients of AccentCare Medical Group. AccentCare Medical Group will leverage this technology to advance value-based care models and improve outcomes for patients and families.

AccentCare recognized the need for a platform that combines flexibility with innovation, making the Netsmart myUnity® platform the ideal solution for the organization. The user-friendly, ONC-certified solution features intuitive design and workflows that align to providers’ unique end user experiences—all while integrating with AccentCare’s existing solution portfolio. This flexibility will equip AccentCare to stay agile and adaptive during its adoption of the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model and palliative care programs.

“With better access to timely, actionable insights, we can anticipate patient needs earlier and respond with care that is more personalized, proactive and effective,” said Dr. Balu Natarajan, Chief Medical Officer, AccentCare. “This investment empowers our teams to improve quality of life for patients and families.”

By collaborating with Netsmart, AccentCare will leverage the CareManager™ solution to support population health management programs with enhanced care coordination, data reporting and analytics. The CareManager population health management solution will support AccentCare's clinical programs under value-based care contracts by establishing scalable, centralized and automated workflows. Integrating demographic and risk scoring data from payers will allow for efficient assignment of care managers and automation of tasks, which is crucial for expanding health plan collaborations and scaling population health efforts.

“We’re building the digital infrastructure needed to lead in value-based, home-centered care,” said Dr. Mark Grzeskowiak, Senior Medical Director, AccentCare. “By prioritizing data and improved workflows, we’re creating a smarter, more connected foundation that supports operational excellence, fuels innovation and ultimately enhances the experience for patients, care teams and partners.”

AccentCare will leverage innovative features within CareManager, including a predictive analytics tool powered by VNS Health. This tool enables the assessment of mortality risks for patients over six to twelve months, supporting evidence-based care recommendations and aiming to improve the quality of life for patients and their families, particularly in end-of-life scenarios.

“AccentCare is committed to leading the way in value-based, population health management,” said Scott Green, SVP & Managing Director of CareDimensions, Netsmart. “Our technology solutions empower organizations like AccentCare to get a full picture of their patient populations, enabling more proactive, coordinated and personalized care. Together, we can support better outcomes and sustainable models of care that meet the needs of patients and providers alike.”

AccentCare will utilize a variety of solutions and services from the CareFabric portfolio, including a patient and family engagement portal, interoperability, advanced reporting capabilities and integrated revenue cycle management (RCM), to standardize operations and enhance service delivery.

By teaming up with the Netsmart Outsource RCM Services team, AccentCare will have access to industry experts and state-of-the-art RCM automation and intelligence focused on creating efficiencies across the revenue cycle and advancing collection rates. The centralized Netsmart billing office will standardize essential billing and collection functions. Additionally, the integrated RevConnect™ clearinghouse will further optimize back-office functions by centralizing claims and eligibility information. Each of these tools support the goal of improving claims processing and collections while maximizing staff efficiency, particularly while navigating complex markets through automated case rate billing.

“At Netsmart, we understand the necessity of flexible, integrated technology solutions while providing crucial services like GUIDE, hospice and palliative care,” said Hannah Patterson, General Manager & Vice President Care at Home, Netsmart. “Our collaboration with AccentCare provides a streamlined, comprehensive, flexible technology platform they need to continue pushing forward with expansion and evolution while providing the highest quality care.”

Through its relationship with Netsmart, AccentCare will leverage a secure, scalable platform to advance value-based care and optimize service delivery. This collaboration provides innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance care coordination and support population health management. Together, we are empowering AccentCare to lead in healthcare transformation and deliver high-quality, patient-centered services across the post-acute continuum.

About AccentCare®

AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care, covering a broad continuum of services from personal, non-medical care to home health, palliative care and hospice. We provide patients and clients with the right care at the right time, wherever they call home. Guided by integrity and compassion, we are proud to set the standard for clinical and operational excellence as we shape the future of aging in place.

Headquartered in Dallas, AccentCare employs 30,000 team members and cares for over 200,000 lives annually, in more than 250 locations, across 32 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at accentcare.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.