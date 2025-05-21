ROSSMANN Chooses Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift to Power Agile Hybrid Cloud Strategy

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that ROSSMANN, a leading German drugstore chain, is accelerating its digital transformation with a nimble hybrid cloud strategy powered by Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift. With the platform, ROSSMANN now manages and orchestrates applications with greater flexibility across its on-premise and cloud infrastructure, meeting the growing demand for interoperability across platforms. For ROSSMANN, this strategic move towards automation, standardization and stability builds a scalable IT infrastructure that fuels continuous innovation and secures a long-term competitive edge.

Facing increased internationalization and rapid growth, ROSSMANN selected Azure Red Hat OpenShift to build a modern IT architecture based on standardization, automation and orchestration. Using Azure Red Hat OpenShift, ROSSMANN is creating a more consistent and interoperable platform for its IT services. This solution not only facilitates the management of complex workloads, but also optimizes resource utilization and greater operational efficiency. Red Hat OpenShift's native Kubernetes support helps enable seamless automation of deployments and scaling processes, significantly accelerating development and operations workflows.

With its modern IT infrastructure, ROSSMANN can adapt to evolving challenges with greater agility and fuel business growth. Azure Red Hat OpenShift is a robust and scalable platform for operating workloads across both cloud and on-premise environments. This hybrid deployment capability empowers ROSSMANN to strategically select the optimal environment based on workload-specific performance, compliance and latency needs, optimizing resource allocation and allowing for peak efficiency. This establishes a resilient IT foundation that provides high availability and supports long-term operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Working closely with Red Hat, ROSSMANN is not only modernizing its IT landscape, but also laying the foundation for new strategic initiatives. Building on this modern foundation, ROSSMANN is strategically deploying Red Hat OpenShift AI to accelerate the operationalization and advancement of its existing AI initiatives and to pioneer future AI-driven use cases on the platform. Red Hat OpenShift AI delivers a unified AI platform for building, training, deploying and monitoring predictive and generative AI (gen AI) models at scale across hybrid cloud environments, transforming data into a strategic asset.

Red Hat’s vision: Any model, any accelerator, any cloud.

The future of AI must be defined by limitless opportunity, not constrained by infrastructure silos. Red Hat sees a horizon where organizations can deploy any model, on any accelerator, across any cloud, delivering an exceptional, more consistent user experience without exorbitant costs. To unlock the true potential of gen AI investments, enterprises require a universal inference platform - a standard for more seamless, high-performance AI innovation, both today and in the years to come.

Red Hat Summit

Join the Red Hat Summit keynotes to hear the latest from Red Hat executives, customers and partners:

Supporting Quotes

Gregor von Jagow, country manager, Germany, Red Hat

“ROSSMANN relies on powerful cloud technologies to remain competitive in a dynamic market environment. Azure Red Hat OpenShift offers advanced automation and robust security, supporting more reliable workload operation. The Kubernetes-native platform enables ROSSMANN to efficiently manage containerized applications, implement continuous deployment and integrate DevSecOps practices. This technological foundation supports a flexible IT infrastructure that offers high availability and rapid scalability.”

Stefan Kroll, head of IT operations strategy & architecture, ROSSMANN

“Our digital transformation requires a flexible and scalable IT architecture. With Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift, we have found the ideal platform to efficiently manage our workloads and meet our growing requirements for a resilient infrastructure. In addition, with the new state-of-the-art technologies, we are also positioning ourselves as a forward-thinking employer in the IT sector that promotes innovation, uses modern development methods and offers its employees exciting career prospects in a technologically advanced environment.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About ROSSMANN

ROSSMANN is a leading German drugstore chain known for offering a wide range of health, beauty, and household products. Founded in 1972, the company has grown to operate over 2300 in Germany and nearly 5000 stores across 9 European countries. ROSSMANN is renowned for its commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, providing a diverse selection of both branded and private-label products to meet the daily needs of its customers.

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.