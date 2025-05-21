ABB and Red Hat Extend Collaboration on Process Automation Systems to Drive Industrial Innovation

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB and Red Hat today announced an extended collaboration to develop automation systems for the future of industrial IT, enabling more secure and modular deployment of control applications for process industries. The collaboration builds on ABB’s automation leadership and Red Hat’s industry-leading enterprise open source platforms, combining industrial innovation and digital capabilities – including data analytics and artificial intelligence – to help pave the way towards autonomous operations.

ABB’s process automation system architecture consists of two interconnected yet distinct environments: a robust and secure control environment that helps ensure stable, real-time management of critical processes, and a digital environment designed for flexible and scalable introduction of digital solutions.

Previously, ABB and Red Hat collaborated on the digital environment infrastructure for a more rapid scalable deployment of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud-based applications, without disrupting core control operations. Now, the two companies are expanding their collaboration to include the control environment, delivering enhanced operational consistency and stability to meet the most demanding security and process requirements.

Built on Red Hat platforms such as Red Hat Device Edge and Red Hat OpenShift this dual approach will allow customers to introduce innovations incrementally, protecting operational integrity and existing investments while maintaining high levels of cybersecurity. Additionally, Red Hat technologies provide a reliable and secure foundation for system lifecycle services within the process automation system.

Aligned with global industry standards and frameworks, ABB and Red Hat's collaboration supports secure adoption across multi-vendor environments, allowing customers to embrace digital transformation with greater confidence.

Red Hat Summit

Join the Red Hat Summit keynotes to hear the latest from Red Hat executives, customers and partners:

Supporting Quotes

Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat

“This extended collaboration with ABB marks a significant milestone for the industry at large, as we empower manufacturers with the tools and solutions they need to transform to better meet the demands of today’s increasingly complex industrial landscape. Red Hat platforms, including Red Hat Device Edge and Red Hat OpenShift, provide a durable and consistent foundation for process automation and industrial controls, helping to address the strict security and uptime requirements of industrial use cases. We look forward to continuing our work with ABB to deliver modern automation powered by open-source technologies.”

Stefan Basenach, senior vice president, Process Automation Technology, ABB

“Ongoing industry collaboration is essential to shaping the future of automation. Together with Red Hat, we’re advancing modular, scalable solutions that align with global frameworks and deliver long-term value to customers across process industries. The dual-layered architecture, built on open source platforms, creates a robust foundation for the industry to progress towards autonomous operations. We look forward to building on this momentum together as we continue to drive open, resilient and secure automation that supports industry both now and in the future.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about Red Hat Summit

See all of Red Hat’s announcements this week in the Red Hat Summit newsroom

Follow @RedHatSummit or #RHSummit on X for event-specific updates

Connect with Red Hat

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

Red Hat’s Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries