Sustainable Packaging Takes Root: ScottsMiracle-Gro Partners with ProAmpac to Launch Curbside Recyclable Packaging Innovation

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, has teamed up with ScottsMiracle-Gro to revolutionize the packaging used in the new O.M. Scott & Sons brand of natural grass seed, clover seed, and grass food products. The packaging features ProAmpac’s PRO-EVO® Recyclable SOS Bags, which have helped the O.M. Scott & Sons brand transition to fiber-based solutions that are curbside recyclable and support top-tier product protection.

Traditionally, many lawn care products have been packaged in multilayer plastic films. By switching to PRO-EVO® Recyclable SOS Bags for the O.M. Scott & Sons brand, ScottsMiracle-Gro is introducing fiber-based packaging to the lawn and garden sector, providing consumers with a recyclable option that can be placed in curbside paper recycling bins.

“The transition to PRO-EVO® Recyclable Bags has been smooth and successful,” said Ray Severa, a packaging engineer with ScottsMiracle-Gro who led the O.M. Scott & Sons packaging initiative. “These bags run efficiently in our production process, deliver the durability we need, and align with our focus on environmentally responsible packaging.”

“ScottsMiracle-Gro sought a packaging solution that protects the O.M. Scott & Sons products while enhancing sustainability for consumers,” said Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation at ProAmpac. “Our curbside recyclable PRO-EVO® SOS Bags, built with enhanced moisture protection and durability, deliver branding impact required for lawn care products.”

This collaboration underscores ProAmpac and ScottsMiracle-Gro’s shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, delivering packaging solutions aimed at meeting the needs of today’s consumers while helping protect the planet for future generations.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com