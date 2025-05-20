Red Hat and Meta Collaborate to Advance Open Source AI for Enterprise

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Meta today announced a new collaboration to spur the evolution of generative AI (gen AI) for the enterprise. This collaboration started with Red Hat’s day 0 enablement of the groundbreaking Llama 4 model family on Red Hat AI and the high-performing vLLM inference server. Building on this momentum, Red Hat and Meta will also champion the alignment of the Llama Stack and the vLLM community projects, helping to drive unified frameworks for the democratization and simplification of open gen AI workloads.

According to Gartner1, “by 2026, more than 80% of independent software vendors (ISVs) will have embedded generative AI capabilities in their enterprise applications, up from less than 1% today.” This underscores the urgent need for the open, interoperable foundations that Red Hat and Meta are pioneering. The companies’ collaboration directly addresses the critical requirement for more seamless gen AI workload functionality across diverse platforms, clouds and AI accelerators, particularly at the crucial application programming interface (API) layer and within the “doing” phase of AI — inference serving.

Red Hat and Meta’s deep commitment to open innovation is evident in their roles as primary commercial contributors to foundational projects:

Llama Stack , developed and open-sourced by Meta, delivers standardized building blocks and APIs to revolutionize the entire gen AI application lifecycle; and

, developed and open-sourced by Meta, delivers standardized building blocks and APIs to revolutionize the entire gen AI application lifecycle; and vLLM, where Red Hat’s leading contributions are powering an open source platform that enables highly efficient and optimized inference for large language models (LLMs), including Day 0 support for Llama 4.

Creating common foundations and open choice for gen AI apps

As part of this collaboration, Red Hat is actively contributing to the Llama Stack project, helping further enhance its capabilities as a compelling choice for developers building innovative, agentic AI applications on Red Hat AI. With Red Hat AI, Red Hat maintains a commitment to supporting a diverse range of agentic frameworks, including Llama Stack, fostering customer choice in tooling and innovation. This enablement aims to provide a robust and adaptable environment to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation AI solutions, a wave that embraces the evolving landscape of agentic technologies.

Trailblazing the future of AI inference with vLLM

The vLLM project, already pushing the boundaries of efficient and cost-effective open gen AI, gains further momentum with Meta’s commitment to deepen community contributions. This collaboration gives vLLM the capacity to provide Day 0 support for the latest generations of the Llama model family, starting with Llama 4. vLLM is also part of the PyTorch Ecosystem where Meta and others collaborate to foster an open and inclusive tools ecosystem. This validation positions vLLM at the forefront of unlocking gen AI value in the enterprise.

Supporting Quotes

Mike Ferris, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Red Hat

“Red Hat and Meta both recognize that AI’s future success demands not only model advancements but also inference capabilities that let users maximize the breakthrough capabilities of next-generation models. Our joint commitment to Llama Stack and vLLM are intended to help realize a vision of faster, more consistent and more cost-effective gen AI applications running wherever needed across the hybrid cloud, regardless of accelerator or environment. This is the open future of AI, and one that Red Hat and Meta are ready to meet.”

Ash Jhaveri, vice president, AI and Reality Labs Partnerships, Meta

"We are excited to partner with Red Hat as we work towards establishing Llama Stack as the industry standard for seamlessly building and deploying generative AI applications. This collaboration underscores our commitment to open innovation and the development of robust, scalable AI solutions that empower businesses to harness the full potential of AI technology. Together with Red Hat, we are paving the way for a future where Llama models and tools become the backbone of enterprise AI, driving efficiency and innovation across industries."

1Gartner, 2025 TSP Planning Trends: Managing the GenAI Inference “Tax,” 2 September 2024, ID G00818892, John Lovelock and Mark McDonald