Xfinity Named Official Internet and Mobile Partner of the Connecticut Sun for the 2025 Season

UNCASVILLE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Connecticut Sun announced that Xfinity will serve as the team’s Official Internet and Mobile Partner for the 2025 season. The partnership with Xfinity highlights a shared commitment to connectivity, community, and creating meaningful fan experiences throughout New England. Xfinity is Comcast’s residential services brand, which offers a full suite of products, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Home Solutions.

"Xfinity’s partnership with the Connecticut Sun is a new opportunity to make a significant impact in our community by supporting local events and helping young people become the next generation of leaders, business owners, and athletes," said Jessica Muir, Senior Director, Brand Partnerships and Engagement at Comcast. “By becoming the Connecticut Sun’s official Internet and Mobile Partner, we’ll be able to bring fans closer to what they love.”

As part of their partnership, Xfinity and the Connecticut Sun will activate a number of engaging initiatives both on and off the court, reinforcing the power of connection in sports and beyond. Xfinity will serve as the presenting sponsor of the official Connecticut Sun podcast, Keep Shinin’, as well as the Connecticut Sun mobile app, helping enhance the digital experience for fans throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Xfinity to the Connecticut Sun family,” said Jen Rizzotti, President of Connecticut Sun. “This partnership goes beyond the game—it’s about bringing people together, celebrating our community, expanding access to technology, and increasing awareness and visibility to the incredible things our athletes are doing on and off the court.”

Xfinity will also be the presenting sponsor of the Connecticut Sun's “Where to Watch” graphics on social media, helping fans stay connected to every game, home and away. A four-part social content series—featuring players, coaches, and the team’s mascot Blaze in a lighthearted and entertaining format—will be rolled out throughout the season.

In the arena, Xfinity will surprise fans with exclusive seat upgrade experiences, bringing fans courtside at Sun home games. Additionally, a special Xfinity-branded giveaway item will be distributed to the first 2,500 fans during the Sun's game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 30 at 7:00 PM EST, further enhancing the in-game experience.

Demonstrating a shared commitment to community, Xfinity and the Connecticut Sun will also present three events throughout the season, including a community-based event and two “Basketball for Free” clinics.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Connecticut Sun

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.