XCharge North America Secures Exclusive EV Charging Partnership with Roady's Truck Stops

KYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge North America (“XCharge NA”), the North American subsidiary of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH) and a provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Roady's Truck Stops ("Roady's"), the leading chain of independent truck stops in the United States. As part of Roady’s vendor purchasing program, XCharge NA will serve as the sole provider of EV charging equipment and solutions to Roady’s members, who own and operate the more than 500 Roady’s franchisee locations nationwide.

Recognizing the growing importance of EV charging to long-term competitiveness, Roady’s has partnered with XCharge NA to deliver adaptable charging solutions tailored to the diverse needs of its members, ranging from single-location operators to large, multi-site businesses. With Roady’s franchise model centered on member autonomy, XCharge NA’s flexible operating models offer the versatility needed to support a wide range of business strategies and site configurations. These options include:

Purchase and Operate Model: Business owners, including enterprises, fleets, municipalities, and independent entrepreneurs, can purchase charging hardware directly from XCharge NA. Once purchased, business owners can tailor the solution based on the site’s needs and receive 100% of the revenue from charging.

Business owners, including enterprises, fleets, municipalities, and independent entrepreneurs, can purchase charging hardware directly from XCharge NA. Once purchased, business owners can tailor the solution based on the site’s needs and receive 100% of the revenue from charging. Turnkey Development Solution: XCharge Turnkey Charging is a full-service, end-to-end solution encompassing EV fast charging equipment, installation, software, monitoring, and maintenance. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for business owners to coordinate multiple vendors or manage individual project components, saving members time, effort, and resources while accelerating project deployment.

“Many of our members are small business owners, and we are committed to empowering them to operate their business in whatever way fits their individual needs. XCharge NA helps us further that goal,” said John Fechik, consultant to Roady's & PTP Truck Stops. “XCharge NA’s innovative and user-friendly chargers will help our members attract new customers to their locations and drive revenue amid economic volatility.”

In addition to the variety in ownership models, the sleek design, reliability, and seamless user experience of XCharge NA chargers also influenced Roady’s decision to partner with the Company. Roady’s members will have access to a myriad of products, including the award-winning GridLink charger designed to improve the resilience of the North American grid and the newly launched Virtual Point of Sale integrated payment system in collaboration with Stripe, Inc.

“As demand for EVs continues to increase, there is an opportunity to develop EV infrastructure that both improves the North American electric grid and supports the small and independent businesses vital to our economy,” said Aatish Patel, XCharge NA co-founder and president. “Strategic partnerships like this allow us to further develop a system that supports EV drivers and their charging needs while strengthening a grid that is experiencing increased demand and the wear-and-tear of frequent climate disasters.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.xcharge.us/.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America (XCharge NA) specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country’s electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge’s proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

About Roady’s Truck Stops

Roady’s was founded in 2007 by Scott Moscrip and Kelly Rhinehart. Both are now retired. Roady’s Truck Stops is the leading chain of independent truck stops in the US. Each year over 10,000,000 truckers and travelers visit a Roady’s and purchase over a billion gallons of fuel across more than 500 retail locations in 42 states.

