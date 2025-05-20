Glean and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure AI Agents At Work

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glean:GO -- Glean, the Work AI platform, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Palo Alto Networks to further secure and accelerate the use of AI agents in the enterprise. With new integrations to Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS and Prisma Access Browser and AI Access, Glean customers gain enhanced visibility and control over how AI agents operate and interact with sensitive enterprise data - enabling rapid innovation without sacrificing trust, security, or compliance.

AI agents are quickly becoming foundational to every day work - surfacing and analyzing relevant, contextual knowledge and taking action to drive intelligent decision-making at scale. But as agents take real-world actions across systems, they also introduce new risks: from prompt injection and unauthorized access to exposure of sensitive data across sprawling SaaS environments.

Glean is purpose-built to solve the challenges of deploying AI at scale in the enterprise. From day one, it was architected with enterprise-grade security at its core: enforcing source-level permissions, isolating customer data, and integrating tightly with identity systems. That foundation has since evolved to include proactive guardrails for agent behavior, continuous governance scanning, and an open ecosystem of security partners. Today’s partnership with Palo Alto Networks builds on that commitment.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is the world’s most comprehensive AI security platform that is designed to protect the entire enterprise AI ecosystem, providing Model Scanning, Posture Management, AI Red Teaming, Runtime Security, and Agent Security.

The new integration of Prisma AIRS with Glean’s platform will offer:

Secure AI adoption at scale with Runtime Security: Runtime Security with Prisma AIRS empowers secure AI agent deployment by protecting against real-world threats like prompt injection and unauthorized behavior, ensuring agile AI adoption.

Runtime Security with Prisma AIRS empowers secure AI agent deployment by protecting against real-world threats like prompt injection and unauthorized behavior, ensuring agile AI adoption. Confident cloud data governance Posture Management: Prisma AIRS' Posture Management unifies SaaS data governance across the 100+ connected SaaS applications in Glean, dynamically protecting sensitive information accessed by AI agents through continuous monitoring and tailored threat modeling.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser is the industry’s leading SASE-native secure browser. The Prisma Access Browser Glean extension offers:

Zero-compromise security: Glean’s integration with Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser enables AI-powered search and knowledge discovery across the enterprise while maintaining browser security. Prisma Access Browser delivers secure, frictionless access with SASE-native controls and real-time visibility, ensuring data protection, shadow IT mitigation, and consistent policy enforcement for a future-ready Zero Trust security posture.

“AI agents are changing how businesses operate, but they also introduce complex new risks. Palo Alto Networks is pioneering integrated security for the AI era, delivering the comprehensive protection enterprises need to bravely navigate their AI transformation. Our partnership with Glean reflects a shared belief: enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between adopting AI and staying secure.” - Nikesh Arora, Chairman & CEO, Palo Alto Networks

"At Glean, we’ve always believed that security isn’t an add-on - it’s foundational to scalable AI. With Glean’s platform delivering over 100 million agent-actions per year, it’s clear that AI is central to how work gets done. As agents take on greater responsibility across the enterprise, together with Palo Alto Networks, Glean meets the highest standards of protection, while continuing to push the limits of what AI can accomplish at work." - Arvind Jain, Founder & CEO, Glean

The Prisma Access Browser Glean extension is available today. The Prisma AIRS integration will be generally available later this year.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

Gartner Cool Vendors for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024

