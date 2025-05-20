SiMa.ai and Wind River Collaborate to Enable Seamless AI/ML for Intelligent Edge Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiMa.ai, the software-centric and embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company, and Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, have collaborated on an integrated hardware and software solution for next-generation edge AI.

Delivering a convenient and seamless experience for developers, SiMa.ai’s MLSoC platform integrated with enterprise-grade Debian derivative eLxr project with commercial support provided by Wind River’s eLxr Pro, allows developers to easily customize and accelerate time to production. This integrated solution combines the freedom of open source with enterprise grade security, stability and compliance.

“Edge AI is the next gold rush and creating significant opportunities across Robotics, Industrial automation, medical, automotive, and aerospace and defense,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder of SiMa.ai. “Together, with Wind River’s long-standing expertise and market success, SiMa.ai is now jointly delivering the industry's best Edge AI platform that leads in performance, power-efficiency and ease-of-use, addressing all AI needs, including GenAI. We are excited to collaborate and jointly enable scaling of AI in all physical industries, on-device.”

“With the complexities that come with the growth of the intelligent edge, AI and software-defined automation will be critical to maximize its potential,” said Avijit Sinha, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Global Business Development, Wind River. “The collaboration between SiMa.ai’s advanced MLSoC platform and Wind River’s proven edge technologies in mission-critical environments will help drive real-time physical AI forward across diverse applications and industries. The SiMa.ai MLSoC platform is a full stack software and silicon solution, with a unified software development environment called Palette™ that supports the full ML application solution development with an effortless create, build, and deploy process.

The combined solution will be demonstrated at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara during May 20-22th at the SiMa.ai booth #603. In the demonstration, the SiMa.ai platform uses eLxr, a stable Debian derivative, which is the foundation for Wind River's eLxr Pro commercial Debian support.

Based on the open source, enterprise-grade Debian derivative eLxr project, Wind River’s eLxr Pro brings commercial enterprise support and maintenance on top of the eLxr community distribution to help customers adopt scalable, secure, and highly reliable Linux solutions that address the complex challenges for cloud to-edge deployments. eLxr Pro is part of Wind River’s comprehensive intelligent edge portfolio that includes offerings such as a real-time OS, embedded Linux, enterprise Linux, private cloud platform, hypervisor and cloud-native DevOps.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers ONE Platform for Edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. Edge ML applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC and Modalix product family see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to ML use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI, in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M, and is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance, and more.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

