Trivest Partners and Vibrant Equity Announce Formation of True North Dental Partnership Organization

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trivest Partners (“Trivest”) and Vibrant Equity (“Vibrant”) are pleased to announce the formation of True North Dental Partnership Organization (“True North” or “Company”), a newly established dental partnership organization (DPO) focused on supporting leading dental professionals and enhancing operational excellence. True North launches with an initial group of eight high-performing dental offices across Ontario.

True North is positioned to serve as a premier partner for dentists, fostering clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and long-term growth. The platform will support its dental partners through investments in technology, mentorship, and professional development, ensuring that practitioners can focus on delivering exceptional patient care. This approach mirrors industry trends where dental organizations emphasize doctor-centric cultures and patient-first focuses to drive growth and success.

Dr. Miyen Kwek, Chief Clinical Officer of True North, stated, "True North represents a vision my partners and I shared—to build a new kind of DPO committed to clinical quality, a dentist-driven culture, and best-in-class resources, technology, and development to help dentists thrive. We are thrilled to partner with Trivest and Vibrant, who share this vision and are committed to providing the resources needed to make True North the most compelling DPO in Canada.”

True North aims to leverage its experience in healthcare services to become a leading partner for dentists across Canada. The company is actively seeking additional partnerships with dental practices across Ontario to continue its growth trajectory, reflecting a commitment to expanding its footprint and providing a best-in-class experience for patients and providers alike. This strategy is consistent with industry movements where dental organizations expand through affiliations and partnerships to enhance their service offerings and market presence.

Jacob Roche, Principal at Trivest, commented, "True North is perfectly aligned with Trivest’s strategy to partner with founder and family-owned businesses in fragmented markets. We are excited to work with Vibrant and our dentist partners to help True North become a leading DPO across Canada."

About True North Dental Partnership Organization

True North is a dental partnership organization that supports a network of clinics primarily focused on general dentistry, with specialty offerings and a strong emphasis on technology, mentorship, and thought leadership. Headquartered in Toronto, ON, True North is focused on building a network of leading dental practices across Canada through collaboration, innovation, and clinical excellence. Learn more at https://truenorthdpo.com/.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners is a leading private equity firm with $6 billion of capital under management across four unique investment funds that focus exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses with both control and non-control transactions across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, the Firm has more than 50 portfolio companies as of January 2025. Learn more at www.trivest.com.

About Vibrant Equity

Vibrant Equity is a Canada-based independent sponsor specializing in healthcare and dental investments. The firm has successfully built two prior dental platforms—one in Canada and one in the U.S.—and focuses on partnering with entrepreneurs and businesses to drive sustainable growth. Learn more at www.vibrantequity.com.