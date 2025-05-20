Seamless Air Alliance and GSMA Launch New Business Template for Inflight Connectivity Agreements

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Seamless Air Alliance, in collaboration with the GSMA, is proud to announce the availability of a new business template that simplifies the process for airlines to contract directly with mobile network operators (MNOs) for enhanced inflight connectivity services.

Following their collaboration to allow Wi-Fi as an access technology for inflight connectivity in existing GSMA roaming agreements, the Seamless Air Alliance and GSMA have completed a new template for a Standalone Wi-Fi Roaming Agreement between Airlines & MNOs streamlining the principles and procedures to establish commercial agreements.

Key Benefits and Features:

Enhanced Product Offering for MNOs:

Mobile network operators benefit from an enriched portfolio that enhances user stickiness and connectivity continuity—extending services from pre-flight through to post-flight.

With this new agreement in place, airline passengers can connect to the inflight connectivity network in the cabin, without needing to establish login credentials or purchase a subscription.

Airlines and MNOs can differentiate themselves in a competitive market by offering superior connectivity solutions. The template supports various “MNO/Airline” and “MNO/IFC” use cases, ensuring global scalability and standardized technical approaches to interconnection, mediation, and billing.

Collaboration and Vision:

The Seamless Air Alliance and GSMA and have worked closely to create a template that addresses the evolving needs of the aviation and telecommunications sectors. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to innovation in connectivity, ensuring that as commercial aircraft become increasingly connected, passengers benefit from seamless and reliable inflight Wi-Fi services.

“By starting with a common foundation, this new template provides a standard, scalable framework for mobile operators to establish inflight connectivity agreements,” said Jack Mandala, CEO of the Seamless Air Alliance. “We expect this to complement the current options available, expanding the ability for passengers to stay connected while they travel.”

Ian Pannell, Chief Engineer at GSMA, added, “Supporting airside and inflight connectivity services is a vital part of Mobile Operators’ efforts to expand their services and satisfy the expectations of millions of airline passengers. We’re excited about this agreement, and the extended partnership with the Seamless Airline Alliance, as it will deliver the simplicity of roaming to airport and airline connectivity.”

The GSMA standard framework is available to airlines, MNOs and IFC service providers, through the GSMA marking a strategic milestone that promises to elevate the connectivity standards in the aviation industry.

About Seamless Air Alliance

Seamless Air Alliance (SAA) is a global standards organization that unites leaders from aviation and telecommunications to enable seamless, high-quality inflight connectivity. Its members include airlines, airframe manufacturers, mobile and satellite operators, service providers, and technology suppliers.

Through collaborative working groups, SAA develops open standards and technical frameworks that drive innovation, reduce complexity, and enhance flexibility across the ecosystem. By aligning industry-wide requirements, SAA has become the heartbeat of inflight connectivity innovation—empowering stakeholders to deliver cutting-edge, cost-effective connectivity and accelerating the future of connected aviation.