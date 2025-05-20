Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Announces Transfer of JV Ownership Interests

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (OTC: TPHS), an intellectual property and real estate holding, investment, development and asset management company (“TPHS” or the “Company”), announced today that, as of May 20, 2025, the Company’s joint venture membership interests in TPHGreenwich Holdings LLC (“TPHGreenwich”), including the Company’s right to distributions under the TPHGreenwich Second Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Operating Agreement, have been transferred into a trust for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders. A copy of the trust agreement can be found on the Company’s website at www.tphs.com.

About Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (www.tphs.com) is an intellectual property and real estate holding, investment, development and asset management company. After the transfer described above, the Company will continue to control a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, a legacy of the Company’s predecessor, Syms Corp. (“Syms”), including FilenesBasement.com, the Company’s rights to the Stanley Blacker® brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the Running of the Brides® event and the An Educated Consumer is Our Best Customer® slogan.