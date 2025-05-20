Accenture Collaborates with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation with AI Refinery

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN), in collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, is providing an AI solution built on Dell Technologies infrastructure with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. This helps organizations – particularly those within regulated industries or those with substantial investments in on-premises infrastructure – capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities of agentic AI.

This collaboration extends the reach of the Accenture AI Refinery™ platform, bringing agentic AI capabilities with a one-click deployment to Dell’s high-performance, NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, helping companies realize value more quickly and reduce total cost of ownership. Accenture will further facilitate AI deployment with NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, a guide for organizations to build on-premise AI factories leveraging NVIDIA Blackwell and a broad ecosystem of AI partners.

The solution helps organizations rapidly scale AI in private, on-prem environments. It provides support for key requirements, including data sovereignty and compliance to help meet regulatory and data residency mandates; resiliency and high availability to meet business continuity requirements, security and privacy controls needed for air-gapped environments or restricted network zones; ultra-low latency for real-time uses cases like manufacturing or healthcare imagining; and edge or offline use cases critical for remote, disconnected environments where reliable internet access is limited or unavailable.

“Through this collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, Accenture is bringing the power of AI Refinery to on-premises infrastructure, providing an open, interoperable, scalable and secure solution that paves the way for widespread AI adoption,” said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. “Together, we’re empowering organizations to accelerate reinvention and unlock new value from data while future-proofing their investments.”

“Our collaboration with Accenture and NVIDIA will provide customers with scalable end-to-end agentic AI capabilities to bring AI to their data on-premises,” said Ihab Tarazi, Chief Technical Officer and Senior Vice President, Dell Technologies. “This solution allows customers to tailor their strategies and engineered architectures to meet diverse needs, ensuring data integrity and protection to accelerate digital transformation.”

Preconfigured packages integrate Accenture’s AI Refinery and the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, which includes NVIDIA Enterprise AI software, streamlining data transfer and indexing to empower data-driven agentic insights. This unified, full-stack solution helps to accelerate enterprise AI transformation by enabling rapid service prototyping with modular, reusable frameworks, automated workflows, and dynamic cloud-to-edge orchestration.

“Regulated industries face the unique challenge of harnessing AI to drive innovation and efficiency while rigorously adhering to complex compliance, data privacy and governance standards,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA, Accenture and Dell deliver a turnkey AI platform for enterprises to accelerate transformation, unlock new value from data and confidently scale AI in alignment with operational requirements.”

