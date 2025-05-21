Link Logistics and Reactivate Announce Partnership to Install Solar Panels Across Link Properties

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Link Logistics, a leading operator of last-mile logistics real estate, and Reactivate, an Invenergy company, today announced they have entered into a partnership and lease agreement under which Reactivate will install solar panels on select properties across Link’s portfolio to help meet the critical need for power across the U.S. and support grid resiliency.

Luke J. Petherbridge, chief executive officer, Link Logistics, said, “This collaboration furthers Link’s leadership and uses our millions of square feet of rooftop space for the benefit of the communities where we operate. Reactivate brings the right leadership team, trusted community partnerships and extensive expertise to provide solar energy at scale.”

The Reactivate owned-and-operated solar energy projects on Link Logistics assets will help address the growing demand for power by adding power back to the grid, while fostering meaningful economic impacts in local communities.

This portfolio will aim to provide energy-saving opportunities for individual households, non-profits, public institutions and businesses across the country. Reactivate intends to provide workforce training opportunities for individuals in communities where projects are located to further skill development and provide a pathway to solar energy careers with family sustaining wages. The solar energy projects will also provide economic opportunities for local contractors and equipment suppliers.

“This partnership speaks to our focus on driving value to our real estate and powering the warehouse operations of tomorrow,” said Sam Stockdale, managing director, Energy and Sustainability, Link Logistics. “By joining forces with Reactivate, we will accelerate and scale the deployment of solar energy solutions.”

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), large buildings, such as warehouses, have solar potential for over 185.6 terawatt-hours. That is equivalent to powering over 19 million American homes.

“As we continue to see high energy costs across the country, we seek to provide economic savings to all with sustainable energy solutions. Using rooftop assets for distributed solar energy projects puts more generation closer to the load centers and helps further the goals of a resilient and reliable grid,” said Utopia Hill, Reactivate CEO. “We are honored Link Logistics has selected Reactivate as their trusted partner to optimize the use of their vast real estate portfolio. This opportunity will further support Reactivate’s 2030 goal of deploying over 3GW of solar energy that is accessible to all.”

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is a leading operator of last-mile logistics real estate. As of March 31, 2025, Link Logistics serves approximately 9,000 customers and owns, has interests in, manages or has under development logistics facilities that will represent a total of 500 million square feet across key U.S. distribution markets. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics has the scale, footprint and proprietary insights, as well as a focus on sustainability, to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.

About Reactivate

Reactivate, an Invenergy company, is a mission-driven organization that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy solutions that are designed to improve quality of life for communities, with a focus on meaningful benefits for working-class people across the country. Focus areas include community solar, commercial & industrial solar, small utility-scale solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects.

By delivering economic development and energy resiliency with renewable energy solutions, Reactivate provides energy cost savings, job opportunities, workforce training, and opportunities for businesses, while creating positive social and environmental impact. Reactivate was founded by Invenergy and Lafayette Square.