Dragoon Selects Teledyne FLIR OEM Prism Software for Long-Range Unmanned Platform Prototyping

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced Dragoon is using the Prism™ Supervisor and Prism SKR software for its AI-driven object detection, tracking, real-time autonomy flight control, and mission planning capabilities within its long-range unmanned platform prototypes under Project Artemis, a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) initiative.

"We offer an ideal solution for the DIU Artemis project." Share

Project Artemis is a program designed to evaluate and deploy long-range loitering munitions capable of operating in highly contested electromagnetic environments and in large numbers. Dragoon is one of four organizations within Project Artemis tasked to demonstrate low-cost, adaptable, long-range, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) platforms with the potential to maximize operational flexibility.

"The integration of Dragoon’s Cinder unmanned aircraft—our low-cost, long-range platform—and Teledyne FLIR’s OEM Prism software unlocks new, highly autonomous mission capabilities in complex environments," said Jason Douglas, co-founder of Dragoon Technology. "By combining our platform and payload with Teledyne FLIR’s autonomy, we offer an ideal solution for the DIU Artemis project."

Prism SKR is a best-in-class automatic target recognition (ATR) software providing a drop-in solution for the FLIR Boson® thermal camera module that optimally addresses the seeker requirements for the Dragoon UAS platform. It operates efficiently at the edge on low-power embedded processors and is compatible with both infrared (IR) and visible camera data. Prism SKR provides real-time target position, identification, direction of motion, and aim-point localization, guiding the platform’s autonomous flight system for various operations.

In combination, Prism Supervisor further enhances mission readiness by providing end-to-end autonomy and mission oversight. It seamlessly integrates with Dragoon’s onboard autopilot system to support real time decision-making capabilities and an intuitive mission-planning interface. The advanced autonomy in Prism Supervisor closes the loop between the on-board navigation subsystem and real-time AI-based observations to enhance UAS operational capabilities while reducing operator intervention and workload.

“Dragoon selecting Prism software for its Project Artemis work underscores our ability to deliver mission-critical capabilities for national defense,” said Jared Faraudo, vice president of product management and programs, Teledyne FLIR OEM. “Prism SKR and Supervisor are purpose-built to enable Dragoon’s unmanned systems to perform in demanding battlefield environments, ensuring reliable performance when it matters most.”

To learn more about Teledyne FLIR OEM, visit: www.flir.com.

To learn more about Dragoon, visit www.dragoon.tech.

This effort was sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number HQ0845-25-9-0044 between Dragoon Technology and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About Teledyne FLIR OEM

Teledyne FLIR OEM, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications, with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.