The Horror Section Announces Strategic Partnership with Patencio Development

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Horror Section, the fan-owned 360 media company founded by iconic filmmaker and actor Eli Roth, announced today a strategic partnership with Patencio Development. Known for guiding pop culture brands to commercial success, Patencio will serve as a key partner in growing The Horror Section’s retail presence, and licensing strategy.

With decades of experience elevating some of the most iconic names in fandom—including Hot Topic, Studio Ghibli, and Sega—Patencio Development brings a proven track record of building lasting, meaningful connections between brands and their fans. The partnership will focus on expanding The Horror Section’s reach through innovative marketing strategies, retail programs, and immersive fan experiences.

“Partnering with The Horror Section is an incredible opportunity to amplify Eli Roth’s visionary approach to horror,” said John Parker, CEO of Patencio Development. “Our team is dedicated to delivering products and experiences that ignite the passion of horror fans worldwide."

The Horror Section is a fan-owned 360 media company focused on building a robust library of intellectual property and creating the world’s premiere horror brand. The company was founded by iconic filmmaker and actor Eli Roth in partnership with Media Capital Technologies (MCT) to redefine the horror landscape. It is active in film, television, gaming, podcasts, and live events.

“John and his team at Patencio have taken fan favorite properties and turned them into merchandising powerhouses. The horror community loves collecting, and Patencio truly understands the deep connection between the fans and the films. I have spent the last two years on the convention circuit and met the most incredible artists and The Horror Section can now channel all that creativity into a powerhouse merchandising partnership with the best of the best,” said The Horror Section Founder and Chief Creative Officer Eli Roth.

More details about upcoming collaborations and product drops will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information on The Horror Section, please visit https://republic.com/horrorsection

About The Horror Section:

The Horror Section is a fan-owned 360 media company focused on building a robust library of intellectual property and creating the world’s premiere horror brand. The company was founded by iconic filmmaker and actor Eli Roth in partnership with Media Capital Technologies (MCT) to redefine the horror landscape. It is active in film, television, gaming, podcasts, and live events.

The Horror Section has formed strategic partnerships with Iconic Events for theatrical distribution, investing platform Republic, and first-of-its-kind layer 1 blockchain platform Sui to bring unique fan experiences, investment opportunities, and new horror movies and franchises to the horror community. Upcoming projects include the highly anticipated release of Jimmy & Stiggs and Eli Roth’s new film, Ice Cream Man, slated for 2026.

About Patencio Development:

Patencio Development is a trusted partner in helping companies amplify their sales, marketing, distribution, fan convention presence, and licensing opportunities. With over 30 years of industry expertise, we forge enduring partnerships with brands that enhance the lives of their fans, delivering innovative strategies and measurable results.