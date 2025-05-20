LitePoint and Pegatron 5G Successfully Launch Volume Manufacturing of 5G O-RAN Radio Units to Power Private 5G Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, and Pegatron 5G, a leading provider of end-to-end 5G product solutions, have jointly announced a milestone in their collaboration; the start of high-volume manufacturing for 5G O-RAN radio units. This milestone enables ubiquitous 5G network deployments for private 5G networks, which offer better coverage in both indoor and campus area deployments. The use of O-RAN network architecture enables significantly lower cost of equipment in addition to many unique data security advantages.

Test is a key cost driver in network equipment, and LitePoint’s IQFR1-RU is the first one-box test solution capable of fully testing 5G RUs to all relevant 3GPP 38.141 standards, supporting end-to-end test for both the wireless (RF) interface in addition to the optical 7.2 O-RAN interface. LitePoint’s high performance, integrated test solution provides the simplicity companies need to scale up volume manufacturing of O-RAN equipment – often replacing hard to maintain “golden data units” or expensive and slow data unit (DU) emulators.

LitePoint and Pegatron 5G have built a long-term partnership in network equipment testing that has enabled a new paradigm for radio unit testing. LitePoint worked across Pegatron teams from R&D to manufacturing engineering to ensure a robust and cost-effective test solution for 5G radio units. The manufacturing and test processes developed for 5G radio units leverages both companies’ years of experience in meeting aggressive cost-of-test requirements for consumer electronics.

"We are thrilled to support Pegatron 5G in bringing their O-RU to large-scale manufacturing," said Adam Smith, VP of Marketing at LitePoint. "Combined with LitePoint’s IQFR1-RU O-RU test system, our test automation solutions are simple to deploy and ensure that Pegatron 5G's products adhere to the highest standards of quality and performance."

"LitePoint's expertise has been instrumental in our transition to mass production," said David Hoelscher, VP & Chief Product Officer at Pegatron 5G. "We are excited to showcasing our achievements and continuing our successful partnership."

About LitePoint:

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world’s leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Pegatron 5G:

Pegatron 5G delivers end-to-end solutions, leveraging the product development and manufacturing expertise of PEGATRON, known for producing globally recognized branded products, and expanded its focus in 2018 by launching Pegatron 5G as a dedicated business unit.

Pegatron 5G is committed to developing O-RAN-compliant products, including 5G radios, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices. These solutions, combined with edge computing and network management tailored for private networks, address various industrial transformation needs.

By continuously advancing 5G technologies and staying attuned to industry demands, Pegatron 5G opens new possibilities for the telecommunications sector.