Red Hat Empowers Hitachi, Ltd. to Evolve into an AI-Driven Enterprise with Red Hat OpenShift AI

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Hitachi, Ltd. (TYO: 6501, "Hitachi"), a global leader in digital innovation and sustainable solutions, has built and deployed a comprehensive, mature and governed internal AI platform across its enterprise using Red Hat OpenShift AI, redefining what it means to be a manufacturing giant in the modern age.

As the backbone of Hitachi’s digital transformation, Hitachi’s internal platform leverages Red Hat OpenShift AI – Red Hat’s solution for building, training, deploying and monitoring generative (gen AI) and predictive AI models at scale across the hybrid cloud – to power high performance, mission-critical workloads. The scope of the platform’s deployment is only one aspect of its success – it also functions as Hitachi’s governance framework, helping to ensure ethical and efficient use of AI across the multinational conglomerate.

Operationalizing through Red Hat OpenShift AI has allowed the platform to function as the keystone for more than 250 of the company’s active projects, spanning both informational technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) domains. Since deployment, Hitachi has reported improved call center efficiency, accelerated development of paramount systems and fortified collaboration across the enterprise.

While the platform currently serves internal operations, Hitachi views its success as the groundwork for exponential AI growth across its ecosystem. Hitachi is exploring utilizing Red Hat OpenShift AI externally for business development, a signal of AI’s gravity as peers and competitors engrain the technology into their operations. As Hitachi rewrites its story for the AI era, Red Hat is playing a key role in bringing their vision into reality.

Red Hat’s vision: Any model, any accelerator, any cloud.

The future of AI must be defined by limitless opportunity, not constrained by infrastructure silos. Red Hat sees a horizon where organizations can deploy any model, on any accelerator, across any cloud, delivering an exceptional, more consistent user experience without exorbitant costs. To unlock the true potential of gen AI investments, enterprises require a universal inference platform - a standard for more seamless, high-performance AI innovation, both today and in the years to come.

Miho Miura, vice president, area sales, Red Hat

“Hitachi’s AI platform is an example of how enterprise organizations can scale artificial intelligence to widen the scope of their mission. By building on Red Hat OpenShift AI, Hitachi has not only operationalized AI across its own business units, but set a new standard for governance and cross-functional innovation. We’re proud to be a partner in their transformation and excited about the potential this platform holds — not just for Hitachi, but for the future of industry-wide AI adoption.”

Masahiro Kikuchi, director, platform service department, Managed & Platform Services Business Division, Hitachi, Ltd.

“Hitachi isn’t simply experimenting with AI–we’re industrializing it. The success of our internal platform and integrating AI tools like Red Hat OpenShift AI into our daily operations exemplifies how we’re making AI the heart of our business, from call centers to large-scale system development. With Red Hat OpenShift AI, we were able to achieve this level of growth.”

