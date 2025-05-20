Preveta and IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions Team up to Optimize Care Navigation for Specialty Physician Practices

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preveta, a trailblazer in AI-powered healthtech, announced a new collaboration with IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions, part of Cencora, a global healthcare company. Through IntrinsiQ’s Trusted Vendor Program, which is comprised of a portfolio of cutting-edge operational and clinical care solutions, this effort aims to equip specialty care practices with advanced clinical analytics and care navigation technology.

Integrating Preveta's platform with IntrinsiQ’s network of specialty physician customers enables optimization of specialty care delivery at scale. Preveta uniquely bridges the gap between clinical data and treatment pathways through sophisticated data science, analyzing millions of data points to identify patients needing intervention — transforming how providers monitor and manage their patient populations.

“Despite advances in treatments, fragmented care navigation and clinical data mean too many patients miss life-saving opportunities. The American Cancer Society reports that one in four cancer deaths could have been prevented through better navigation and more effective use of clinical data,” said Victor Lee, co-founder and CEO of Preveta. "Our mission is to ensure patients don’t fall through the cracks in their treatment journey.”

In an era where treatment decisions grow more complex and time-sensitive, oncology and specialty care providers need sophisticated tools to ensure no patient misses a crucial intervention. Preveta brings precision to care delivery, automatically flagging disease progression signals, overdue follow-ups, and clinical trial opportunities, enabling practices to take immediate action when it matters most.

"As our customers navigate new challenges and pressures, we're focused on creating new solutions and strategic relationships that enable us to deliver enhanced support tailored to their needs,” said Charley Deckers, VP of Business Development & Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Cencora. “This collaboration with Preveta reflects that commitment, as their capabilities in clinical analytics and care navigation are unmatched. Their mastery of clinical pathways and data science helps doctors prevent patients from falling through the cracks, which is in direct alignment with our mission to help create healthier futures for all.”

About Preveta

Preveta's AI-powered platform transforms complex clinical data into immediate, actionable insights that ensure every cancer patient receives the right care at the right time.