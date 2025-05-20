Johnson Controls Modernizes Security and Access with Hybrid Cloud Foundation Powered by Red Hat

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Johnson Controls has adopted Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS as the foundation for its C•CURE Cloud solution. With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and the included capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Johnson Controls has been able to move C•CURE Cloud to a hybrid cloud architecture, simplifying operations and setting the company up with an infrastructure primed for future innovation.

Johnson Controls is a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings. With over 105,000 employees worldwide, the company helps its customers create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together. Managing the security and access needs across diverse building environments demands a sophisticated and scalable infrastructure.

To better serve its customers and accelerate innovation, Johnson Controls selected Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS for its modern, hybrid cloud capabilities and inherent scalability. For Johnson Controls, this solution addresses today's demands while laying the groundwork for future advancements. Working with Red Hat Consulting and by using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a component of Red Hat OpenShift, Johnson Controls was able to more quickly and easily migrate C•CURE to a modern, cloud-ready platform for virtualization, enabling it to be run both inside a container and side-by-side with cloud-native applications. With C•CURE running on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Johnson Controls can now take advantage of cloud-native architecture patterns and infrastructure without needing to refactor the application.

As a customer-facing application, a flexible, hybrid architecture was imperative in providing a more consistent experience regardless of whether a customer ran C•CURE on-premises or in a cloud environment. Additionally, given that the application needed to operate at remote and dispersed locations, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS enables Johnson Controls to expand C•CURE to the edge for real-time data insights.

The managed architecture of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS enabled Johnson Controls to deploy the platform out of the box with only a small team overseeing the migration and ongoing management. Without needing to spend time managing the underlying infrastructure, Johnson Controls can instead focus on delivering innovation for its end-users.

Mike Barrett, vice president, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat

“Many organizations want to modernize traditional technologies like virtual machines in order to take advantage of efficient and scalable cloud-native tooling, but struggle to do so in a way that is both non-disruptive and doesn’t demand a complete shift in application strategy. Red Hat and AWS addressed this challenge with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, and our ongoing collaboration aims to further improve VM cost-efficiency by streamlining Windows virtual machine licensing and optimizing the utilization of AWS instance types for Linux virtual machines. With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Johnson Controls was able to more quickly and easily migrate to a modern hybrid cloud platform.”

Scott Stout, director of Cloud Engineering, Johnson Controls

“Our customers cross all industries and regions and each have unique needs and requirements for how they run C•CURE. With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS we were able to support bringing C•CURE’s latest developments to a hybrid cloud environment that enables our customers to run the application consistently wherever works best for them, all while taking advantage of advanced security features and the high availability and resiliency of cloud services.”

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

