Manhattan Associates Launches Supply Chain Commerce Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce, today announced an expanded go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Google Cloud. All Manhattan Active® solutions are available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation success. This expanded alliance will enable customers to easily procure, deploy and manage Manhattan’s award-winning, cloud-native supply chain execution, planning, and omnichannel commerce solutions.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud to bring our solutions to a larger user base through Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling greater agility, visibility, and resilience to supply chain commerce. In today’s dynamic market, cloud-driven flexibility isn’t just an advantage—it’s essential for business success,” said Eric Clark, President & CEO, Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan’s deep expertise in supply chain technology coupled with Google Cloud’s powerful, scalable infrastructure is perfectly placed to deliver AI-driven solutions.”

Key benefits of this expanded partnership include:

Speed to Value – Customers will be able to simplify billing, streamline procurement, and leverage Manhattan spend towards existing Google Cloud purchase commitments. Accelerated Digital Transformation – Manhattan Active solutions are natively integrated into Google Cloud, driving agility in supply chain and omnichannel commerce operations. They are optimized to run on Google Cloud with fast deployment and high performance, reliability and security. AI Innovation at Scale – Customers will have access to advanced AI-driven insights, automation, productivity, and experience improvements, leveraging the latest AI technologies across their supply chain commerce operations.

“Bringing Manhattan Active to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow their supply chain commerce solutions on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure,” said Michael Clark, President, North America, Google Cloud. “Manhattan Associates can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Manhattan has partnered with Google Cloud for many years to transform supply chain capabilities for businesses worldwide. Manhattan Active Platform utilizes an extensive array of Google cloud services, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Google Cloud SQL, Google PubSub, Google Interconnect and Google Big Query. Our joint customers can enjoy the benefits of low latency connectivity with Google services and a secure data interchange. Additionally, the newly announced Manhattan Agent Foundry™ is engineered using Google Agentspace technology and the Vertex AI platform. Our customers will have the benefits of Manhattan AI Agents being available in their own Google Agentspace allowing a seamless agentic execution across their enterprise applications.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

