Glean and Workday Unveil Plans to Simplify Work with Connected AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glean:GO – Work AI leader Glean today announced it is teaming up with Workday, the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, to enable agent-to-agent collaboration that will seamlessly exchange information and initiate actions across both the Glean and Workday platforms, streamlining HR and Finance workflows. By uniting Workday’s leading HR and finance platform with Glean’s ability to provide comprehensive enterprise-wide insights, joint customers will be able to seamlessly perform HR and finance tasks with greater insights and context than ever before.

For example, when a manager in Workday needs to quickly reassign the work of a team member who has unexpectedly gone on leave, they will be able to simply ask the Glean agent within Workday Assistant for a list of that employee’s current projects. Since Glean connects to tools like project management software, the manager will have the real-time information needed for faster decisions without switching systems.

With today’s announcement, Glean and Workday will come together to offer:

Faster, frictionless HR and Finance workflows: Glean and Workday will enable agents that act across systems, giving employees the ability to complete tasks like approving expenses, requesting time off or leaving feedback for team members, directly within the applications where work is being done - not just in Workday.

Smarter agent interactions powered by enterprise-wide context: Workday Illuminate agents will interact with Glean agents, which have access to the most popular enterprise SaaS applications, including communication tools, productivity suites, project management software, and CRM systems. At the same time, Glean agents will interact directly with Workday’s agents to bring in relevant HR and Finance data, enabling more intelligent and complete responses by providing contextual enterprise knowledge to agentic workflows.

Enterprise-grade security and governance: All Glean and Workday agent interactions will be designed to respect existing identity systems, data permissions, and compliance frameworks. Whether an employee is accessing sensitive payroll data or a company-wide policy governs data access, strict guardrails will be maintained to preserve data integrity, enforce access controls, and uphold enterprise trust.

“Interoperability is core to our vision for enterprise AI agents - agents that can work across systems, not just within them,” said Tamar Yehoshua, President, Product & Technology at Glean. “We are excited about the transformation that Glean and Workday can deliver together, enabling agents to connect insights and actions across platforms so work flows more seamlessly across the tools our customers rely on every day.”

“Today, many companies are looking to AI agents to automate core HR and finance tasks, but for these agents to truly deliver, they need seamless access to comprehensive enterprise knowledge across different systems and must be able to communicate agent-to-agent,” said Shane Luke, Vice President, Workday Illuminate. “Our collaboration with Glean is an important step in realizing the full potential of AI in the enterprise, enabling intelligent agent experiences that can deliver on what people actually need and let them do it, right in the flow of work.”

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

