PROPWR Secures 10-Year Contract for 80 Megawatts of Power Capacity

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) is pleased to announce that its PROPWR℠ division has secured its inaugural contract under which it will commit 80 megawatts of power generation capacity. This 10-year agreement represents a significant milestone for PROPWR, marking its first customer commitment and aligning with the Company’s mission to "Rethink The Grid."

Executed in collaboration with a Permian-focused E&P operator, the project involves PROPWR committing capacity of 80 megawatts, with asset deployment scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year and continuing through 2026. PROPWR will deliver turnkey power to a distributed microgrid installation, utilizing in-field gas where utility power is unavailable to support production operations. This solution combines natural gas reciprocating engines and gas turbine generation to provide reliable power services under the contract. The comprehensive scope of service includes assets, onsite operations, maintenance, monitoring, an availability guarantee, and take-or-pay obligations for the customer supporting PROPWR's capacity commitment. This agreement not only underscores PROPWR's commitment to innovation and growth but also lays the groundwork for future expansion, with customer options to substantially increase PROPWR's committed capacity over time.

Sam Sledge, CEO of ProPetro, stated, “This milestone is just the beginning for PROPWR. We believe it's a meaningful step forward, not only in expanding our capabilities, but in shaping the future of distributed power in our space. Even in today’s uncertain oil and gas environment, PROPWR puts us in a strong position to serve our customers with more reliable, lower-cost, lower-emission power that creates real value for them, and real opportunity for us. PROPWR, and agreements like these, also adds another layer of stability and earnings potential to our core business, further industrializing both ProPetro and the broader oilfield services sector. Since launching the PROPWR business late last year, demand has been greater than we expected, and we believe this market, and PROPWR, is just getting started. Our focus is strong, and we believe the future is bright for PROPWR.”

The Company is actively pursuing additional opportunities, and is engaged in negotiations for additional contracts that extend beyond today's announcement. As highlighted during the Company's first-quarter earnings call, PROPWR has already agreed to terms with one additional customer through a letter of intent and is working to finalize the associated contract. The Company anticipates sharing more exciting contract announcements in the near future.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based provider of premium completion and power services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. We help bring reliable energy to the world. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

About PROPWR

PROPWR is a Midland, Texas-based provider of reliable, utility-like power services through a modern, standardized fleet of gas-to-power solutions, serving oil and gas operators and industrial applications in the Permian Basin. We "Rethink The Grid" by delivering innovative, turnkey power generation with a focus on partnership and service excellence. For more information visit www.propwr.com.

