Theorem and Firework Partner for Breakthrough Video Commerce, Accelerating the Path to Purchase and Driving Sales & Customer Lifetime Value for DTC and Retail Brands

CHATHAM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theorem, a digital marketing solutions provider, today announced a breakthrough strategic partnership with Firework, the world's leading AI driven video commerce and engagement platform built for brands and retailers. Together, Theorem and Firework are delivering an end-to-end, fully integrated video commerce solution designed to simplify and accelerate video commerce adoption for DTC and retail brands globally.

"By combining Theorem’s full-service expertise with Firework’s cutting-edge video technology, we’re delivering an accelerated, scalable solution that empowers brands to embrace and expand video commerce with ease," said Jay Kulkarni, CEO at Theorem. Share

This long-term collaboration marks the beginning of a series of joint initiatives, highlighted by a co-branded Commerce Roadshow series kicking off in July 2025 in New York City.

Driving the Next Evolution in Digital Commerce

Video commerce is no longer optional—it’s the future of digital sales. Consumer behaviors are changing fast, with shoppers demanding instant, immersive, and interactive experiences that static e-commerce simply can't match. Brands leveraging video commerce have seen up to a 246% increase in conversions, 130% increase in engagement time, a 38% increase in repeat purchases, and a 33% reduction in product returns. (Firework)

"Brands today are under pressure to deliver richer, faster, and more personalized experiences. Video commerce isn't just about content— it’s a strategic imperative that helps brands accelerate their path to purchase," said Unni Kurup, Director of Consulting at Theorem. "With Theorem and Firework together, brands can finally operationalize video commerce at scale without the heavy lift."

Through this partnership:

Theorem brings its proven, proprietary commerce framework and deep MarTech expertise to guide brands through the complexity of starting and scaling video commerce initiatives.

Firework brings best-in-class technology, enabling dynamic video commerce experiences to increase conversions through shoppable video, video showrooms, virtual 1:1 chat capabilities and AI video assistant.

Together, Theorem and Firework provide a fully integrated, white label solution that empowers brands to seamlessly scale without adding operational complexity, ensuring measurable outcomes tied directly to KPIs like AOV uplift, conversion rates, and customer lifetime value (CLV).

"Video commerce represents the evolution of digital sales—more interactive, immersive, and engaging than ever before," said Jay Kulkarni, CEO and Founder at Theorem. "It’s a strategy for growth and scale when executed effectively. By combining Theorem’s full-service expertise with Firework’s cutting-edge video technology, we’re delivering an accelerated, scalable solution that empowers brands to embrace and expand video commerce with ease."

“Our partnership with Theorem is built on shared values—strategic execution, measurable impact, and innovation,” said Sam Horton, VP of Strategic & Alliance Partnerships at Firework. “Together, we’re delivering a blueprint for connected commerce—empowering brands and retailers to deploy personalized, data driven video experiences across the customer journey, translating engagement into sustainable business growth.”

Supporting a Strategic Imperative

While 95% of digital commerce still happens on eCommerce websites (and not on social platforms), major hurdles around strategy, execution, and optimization have historically made video commerce difficult to scale. Theorem and Firework aim to change that narrative, offering a simplified, scalable, and impactful pathway to success.

With the video commerce market expected to surge from $695 billion today to $3.7 trillion by 2029 (CAGR 32%), this partnership positions brands to capitalize on the most important trend shaping the future of retail and commerce.

Contact us today to learn how Theorem and Firework can help brands win with video commerce here.

About Theorem

Founded in 2002, Theorem creates, delivers and optimizes digital marketing campaigns for some of the world’s most successful brands. By offering scaled technology, media, operations, marketing, CRM, and creative solutions under one roof, Theorem can provide flexible, full-service marketing solutions to their clients. Theorem’s consultancy teams and operational expertise helps brands simplify, streamline and automate complex digital tasks. This value exchange saves clients time, reduces their costs, and increases their revenue. For more information, visit https://theorem.digital/

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading AI driven video commerce and engagement platform integrating shoppable video content into websites and digital storefronts, Firework helps businesses drive engagement, increase conversions through sourcing and syndicating rich video content and redefine digital shopping experiences. Leveraging shoppable video, video showroom, 1:1 video chat and AI video assistant, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. The company employs over 300 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com.