Revlon Inks Global Fragrance Licensing Deal with Palm Angels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revlon Consumer Products LLC (“Revlon”) today announced a new long-term fragrance licensing agreement with Palm Angels, the luxury streetwear brand, seeking to expand the brand’s product offerings to more audiences on a global scale.

As Revlon focuses on its next era of transformative growth, this global strategic licensing deal signifies an exciting moment for the company, known for its legacy of collaborating with major fashion houses and celebrities.

Over the past year, Palm Angels has released creative collaborations with brands such as Moncler and the Argentine Football Association. The partnership with Revlon includes the development of fragrance lines for both men and women, as well as scented ancillary products. The line is expected to launch in 2027.

Building on the excitement from recent fragrance deals, Michelle Peluso, CEO of Revlon said: “This partnership with one of Europe’s most exciting fashion brands is both transformative and full of potential for Revlon. As we focus on accelerating Revlon’s fragrance business, Palm Angels is a fantastic partner who will help us reach new, prestige audiences, in new geographies and across new distribution channels. The Palm Angels team has built a highly engaged following and together I look forward to serving them further through this landmark fragrance deal.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Revlon to create Palm Angels' first permanent fragrance collection” said Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance. “Revlon’s expertise and capabilities will allow us to enter the fragrance business with confidence. Palm Angels has always aimed to create a lifestyle experience for our customers rooted in street culture that extends beyond clothing, and fragrance is a natural next step to shaping this world upon the brand’s 10-year anniversary.”

Known for its highly sought after collaborations, Palm Angels has also partnered with brands such as Missoni, Tod’s, Barbour and many more. Following its February 2025 acquisition by Bluestar Alliance, Palm Angels will introduce additional partnerships with key figures leading the cultural zeitgeist. As part of its global strategy, Palm Angels will deepen its connection with its core audience through expanded product offerings. The Palm Angels apparel brand is distributed worldwide in luxury retailers including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstrom, and in Palm Angels stores.

About Revlon Consumer Products LLC

Revlon Consumer Products LLC (“Revlon”) has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

About Palm Angels

Palm Angels started in 2011 as a photographic documentation of LA's skater culture by Francesco Ragazzi and evolved into clothing in 2015, becoming known for its contemporary take on cultural signifiers and rebellious spirit. Palm Angels has become synonymous with contemporary luxury streetwear, attracting a global fanbase that includes fashion insiders, musicians, and celebrities alike.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management company that owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of premium fashion, lifestyle, and consumer brands. The portfolio spans a range of contemporary and luxury brands, with over $10 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance’s network of domestic and international partners offers the opportunity to take niche and established brands and grow them into worldwide lifestyle brands. The company manages a portfolio of over 500 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 500 stores throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, India, Asia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Middle East.