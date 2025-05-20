Navan Launches Powerful Analytics Feature to Help Travel and Finance Teams Control Costs and Unlock Key Travel Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan, the all-in-one global travel and expense management platform, today launched a new advanced analytics feature for Navan customers that offers travel and finance teams more robust information so that they can make better-informed decisions on travel spend.

Introducing Navan's advanced analytics—your team's new go-to solution for effortless insights without the hassle of conventional data reporting Share

Until now, these teams have had to spend hours manually organizing and interpreting large and complicated data files to get even a surface-level view of their travel program. Navan's new analytics feature completely upends that approach. It transforms more than 100 complex travel data points — such as travel spend by department, percentage of out-of-policy bookings, savings with NDC — into clear, interactive insights, all in a single dashboard.

The result: Travel and finance teams get time back to focus on executing their business priorities.

“With Navan’s new analytics platform, every travel manager and finance leader can have the equivalent of a data science team at their fingertips," says Michael Sindicich, President, Navan. “This isn’t just about seeing your travel spend, it’s about transforming how you understand and optimize travel investments for your business.”

With advanced analytics, travel and finance teams can now easily drill down to see exactly where their travel spending is happening and quickly uncover opportunities to save — no complicated spreadsheets or data experts required. Instead, teams can slice and dice data using filters and categories, enabling them to make smarter decisions on their own, in real time. Additionally, they can set automated notifications to receive timely updates when, for example, travelers hit certain spending limits, which can eliminate hours of tedious data monitoring.

“The future is embedded intelligence in every business application that provides users with rich insights and guidance for their next best action. They all need a GPS built in. Navan is pioneering this next generation of business applications powered by ThoughtSpot’s Agentic Analytics Platform” said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Executive Officer at ThoughtSpot. “Partnering with ThoughtSpot, Navan is enabling travel and finance teams to instantly access and act on insights that were previously buried in spreadsheets and reports. This is a game-changer for how businesses manage and optimize their travel spend, and will be a useful tool to our own teams that utilize Navan.”

"Navan's new analytics tool has transformed our approach to managing travel data, making data more accessible and actionable for key stakeholders,” said Kara Brayton, Head of Global Travel at DRW. “The interactive dashboard has given us invaluable insights and flexible filtering options, enhancing our travel team’s efficiency. We deeply appreciate the collaboration with Navan’s product team, who have been instrumental in working through use cases and ensuring the tool meets our needs. DRW is proud to be an early adopter of this innovative solution."

As technology increasingly becomes a core part of successful travel programs, Navan can help businesses modernize their operations without straining resources or budgets. Navan’s advanced analytics is available at no extra cost to Navan’s US customers and will be available for global release soon.

