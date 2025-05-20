good2grow Launches Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes and Partnership With Pack Up + Go

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--good2grow, a leading beverage and snack brand for kids, has launched its fourth annual “On the Road” campaign with exciting new opportunities for families to enjoy the summer road trip season, including a national sweepstakes and partnership with Pack Up + Go. Now through July 25, 2025, the two brands are giving families the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a free road trip as well as weekly first-prize giveaways.

good2grow’s annual summer campaign aims to help families enjoy mess- and meltdown-free travel through prizes, resources and like-minded partnerships. This year, the brand is taking their sweepstakes to the next level through its partnership with Pack Up + Go, a travel agency that specializes in planning surprise vacations across the U.S. Two grand prize winners will receive their own personalized family road trip planned and booked by Pack Up + Go (valued at $4,000), a prize pack that includes family travel must-haves curated by good2grow and an assortment of the brand’s signature character-topped beverages and Snackers. The brand will also select one first-prize winner per week to receive the family travel must-haves prize pack and good2grow product assortment. Details to enter, including rules and regulations, can be found here.

“We strive to bring new, fresh elements to our On the Road campaign each year, and our partnership with Pack Up + Go this year adds a whole new level of excitement for our fans,” said Edzra Gibson, vice president of brand marketing for good2grow. “Their team’s passion for minimizing vacation planning stress and maximizing family fun make them the perfect partner for this campaign.”

“At Pack Up + Go, we believe travel is one of the best ways for families to take a break from daily life, connect with one another and enjoy new experiences together,” said Lillian Rafson, founder and CEO of Pack Up + Go. “We’re thrilled to team up with good2grow to help more families create unforgettable memories on the road this summer!”

About good2grow

good2grow® inspires kids to eat and drink healthier with an innovative line of better-for-them beverages and snacks. The brand makes smiles for parents and kids alike by combining fun and nutrition, with hundreds of collectable 3D character tops from the hottest names in children’s entertainment, including Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. Parents love that the packaging is reusable, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and that the products contain no artificial colors or flavors. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™, and CVS™. For more information on the brand and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Pack Up + Go

Pack Up + Go is a travel agency that plans curated vacations around the United States. The catch? Travelers don’t discover their destination until the day they depart! Since 2016, Pack Up + Go has sent over 45,000 travelers to more than 300 destinations nationwide, inspiring spontaneous travel and supporting economies in lesser-visited destinations around the country. Pack Up + Go is a woman-owned business, and is committed to making travel stress-free, safe and accessible for all! To learn more about Pack Up + Go, visit packupgo.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.