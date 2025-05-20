InfoSum integrates with Amazon Ads to maximize advertiser performance using first-party insights

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, today announced a new set of integrations with Amazon Ads to enable seamless and secure activation of first-party signals across Amazon DSP (ADSP) and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC).

As advertisers and media agencies look to enhance audience reach, media suppression, and enrichment, this comprehensive integration empowers advertisers to drive better business outcomes while maintaining strict privacy standards. Leveraging InfoSum’s decentralized architecture with the new Push-to-Amazon functionality, advertisers can securely push signals directly to Amazon DSP (ADSP) or Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC). This allows advertisers to unlock advanced capabilities like look-alike modeling, retargeting, and audience suppression, driving results across Amazon’s advertising inventory.

The InfoSum and Amazon Ads integration delivers four key features:

Effortless First-Party Activation

Advertisers can seamlessly push their first-party signals directly to Amazon Ads using InfoSum's secure and intuitive UI, without sharing raw information. This streamlined process reduces complexity and accelerates campaign activation. Enhanced Audience Segmentation and Targeting

By combining first-party insights with Amazon signals, advertisers can create custom audiences for personalized targeting in Amazon Demand-Side Platform (ADSP), enabling them to personalize and optimize omni-channel media strategies across Amazon's premium supply, including Prime Video, Twitch, Fire TV, and third-party inventory. Comprehensive Measurement and Reporting

The integration allows advertisers to leverage enriched insights within AMC for advanced analysis. This includes insights on in-store impact, path to conversion, lifetime value (LTV), customer acquisition cost (CAC), and sophisticated attribution techniques like Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) and Media Mix Modeling (MMM), providing a complete view of campaign performance across both digital and offline channels. Optimized Media Spend

With real-time access to audience insights, advertisers can dynamically adjust their media strategies, optimizing spend and improving return on investment (ROI).

"Advertisers today need a secure and effective way to leverage their first-party insights across media platforms, optimizing both performance and return on investment," said Valerie Mercurio, VP, Business Development, at InfoSum. "In 2025, it’s imperative that the media industry prioritizes privacy, and our new integration with Amazon Ads makes this even simpler, allowing advertisers to activate their customer insights in a privacy-first manner while benefiting from Amazon’s rich audience insights."

About InfoSum

InfoSum is WPP’s privacy-first data collaboration technology, trusted by global businesses to unlock the full potential of their first-party data without risk. Its patented, cross-cloud, decentralized technology leverages advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to radically transform how companies generate audience intelligence and drive better customer experiences. By making it possible to connect data sources across the marketing ecosystem without moving or exposing data, InfoSum delivers the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network in the world. Discover more at www.infosum.com.